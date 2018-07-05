Alpha Networks Acquires Hubee

BRAINE-L’ALLEUD, Belgium — July 4, 2018 — Alpha Networks, a leading provider in hybrid TV back-ends, announced today that it has acquired 100 percent of the shares of Hubee, a Paris-based software company specialising in smart video platforms and unique user experience solutions. This acquisition expands Alpha Networks’ tucano back-end capabilities, enabling the company to better serve its customers.

“We are proud and excited to bring together two companies that share the same values and market vision,” said Kris Warreyn, CEO at Alpha Networks. “This acquisition will allow us to deliver additional value to our customers and partners by providing them with competitive solutions and TV expertise for increased content monetisation.”

Hubee’s front-ends, deployed by numerous operators, offer seamless integration with Alpha Networks’ tucano back-ends, unlocking new possibilities for media companies and network operators that want to quickly deliver next-generation content services. This acquisition also brings additional video expertise to Alpha Networks, in particular, ad-insertion features and Accurate EPG services, strengthening its position in the digital TV marketplace.

“This transaction allows Hubee to continue its development with the help of a market-leading back-end with telco-grade capabilities and a highly scalable and modular approach,” said Frédéric Pie, chairman and founder of Hubee. “I will join the advisory board at Alpha Networks and look forward to contributing to Alpha Networks’ future success.”

About Alpha Networks (www.alphanetworks.tv)

Alpha Networks provides an innovative, reliable, and technically advanced back-end software platform that easily connects content with subscribers. Using the back-end platform, network and mobile operators, content owners, and broadcasters can distribute pay-TV content via any type of network and on any type of device.

Headquartered in Belgium, Alpha Networks is internationally recognized by customers all over the world. Working with major telecom and media companies, such as Orange, Econet Group, and TeleCentro, we are experienced in operator deployments and providing world-class customer support.

