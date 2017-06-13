Almatel Kazakhstan Launches New HEVC DTH Service with Harmonic

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- June 13, 2017 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that the largest cable operator in Kazakhstan, Almatel Kazakhstan, operating under the brand name Alma TV, has augmented its cable television service with the launch of a direct-to-home (DTH) satellite television platform using the latest generation HEVC video compression solution from Harmonic. Harmonic's Electra(TM) X advanced media processing platform allows Alma TV to deliver high-quality SD, HD and UHD channels across Kazakhstan with increased bandwidth efficiency by leveraging the HEVC video codec. Using the software-based Electra X system, Alma TV will be able to easily adopt new formats and codecs in the future, including 4K/UHD.



"Our subscribers demand exceptional video quality. So, when it came to finding a solution provider for video delivery, Harmonic was the clear choice based on their extensive deployment experience, technology innovation and competitive pricing," said Eric Franke, CEO of Almatel Kazakhstan. "Being able to deliver around 140 SD and HD channels from the same DTH platform improves efficiencies and gives us a competitive edge in the marketplace, attracting new subscribers."



According to a recent study from IHS, the number of global households with a 4K/UHD TV will grow from 28 million in 2015 to 335 million in 2020. Powered by the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), the Electra X system enables Alma TV to provide its new DTH customers with superior video quality at low bit rates, while also freeing up additional bandwidth. With extra bandwidth at its disposal, Alma TV has launched a UHD channel and is planning to expand its UHD offering in the future to increase revenue streams.



"Alma TV was smart to launch its DTH platform using the HEVC codec, which provides a 50 percent increase in bandwidth savings compared to MPEG-4," said Ian Graham, vice president of sales, EMEA and LATAM at Harmonic. "As pay-TV operators around the world look to launch UHD offerings, having a flexible, easily upgradeable media processor like the Electra X platform, with advanced encoding technology, will be key to their success."



Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



# # #



About Almatel Kazakhstan:

Almatel Kazakhstan, with the trademark Alma TV has been on the market of Kazakhstan since 1994, providing cable television services in 19 cities. In addition to the classical television the company offers the service of interactive Internet television ALMA TV BOX, which is available at any point of Kazakhstan. In March the company launched an absolutely new service -- Satellite TV. The company not only expands the geography of its presence but also provides technical re-equipment, using the latest achievements in telecommunication technologies. More information is available at www.almatv.kz.



About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service, and compelling total-cost-of-ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@HarmonicInc%20helps%20Almatel%20...