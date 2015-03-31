Allison Moore, General Manager and Executive VP, NBCUniversal’s TV Everywhere Initiative, to Speak at NAB Show

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- NAB Show organizers announced today that Alison Moore, an NBCUniversal executive who helms the media company’s TV Everywhere initiative, will deliver the keynote address for the new Online Video Conference, one of seven conference tracks offered at NAB Show. Moore, who is the general manager and executive vice president of TV Everywhere at NBCUniversal, will deliver her remarks on Tuesday, April 14 at 10:30 a.m. to kick off the Online Video Conference (OVC) at NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Moore’s address will focus on the ever-increasing importance of TV Everywhere and how the platform has enhanced the consumer viewing experience on all fronts. Moore will delve into NBCUniversal’s rollout of TV Everywhere and highlight the company’s commitment to providing various opportunities for loyal viewers to access its content across multiple platforms, whether it’s web, mobile or connected devices. Following her address, Moore will do a Q&A with Will Richmond, editor and publisher of VideoNuze, the leading online publication focused on the online and mobile video industries.

Having joined NBCUniversal in April 2014 in this role, Moore is responsible for spearheading the company’s TV Everywhere initiative that includes consumer marketing, partnerships and product strategy. Prior to the TV Everywhere role, Moore was general manager/executive vice president of NBCUniversal’s DailyCandy. Prior to joining NBCUniversal, Moore was at HBO for 9 years, where she served as HBO’s senior vice president, Digital Products. She also held roles at Cablevision and Turner Broadcasting, Inc. in Atlanta.

Programming from NBCUniversal’s entire portfolio of networks is available to subscribers of participating distributors via TV Everywhere apps on digital touch points including mobile, tablet, and desktop. NBCUniversal’s portfolio of TVE apps includes: E! Now, USA Now, NBC Entertainment, NBC News, Bravo Now, CNBC, Esquire Now, Golf Live Extra, MSNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC UNIVERSO Now, Oxygen Now, Sprout Now, Syfy Now and Telemundo Now.

The Online Video Conference will take place April 14 - 15 and will cover topics such as virtual MVPDs, the migration to OTT, online original content, gaming and sports, content, cross-screen targeting, online advertising metrics, and new online video platforms. Since the conference was announced in February, additional speakers have been confirmed including representatives from prominent companies in the online space such as Akamai, AOL, Beachfront Media, Brightcove, Collective Digital Studios, FreeWheel, Fullscreen, Kaltura, Mediamorph, Net2TV, NeuLion, Ooyala, Reelio, Revolt TV, Roku, Synacor, thePlatform, The Whistle Sports Network, TV4 Entertainment, TVOne, TiVo, Vimeo and others.

