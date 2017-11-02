Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Announces 43rd Gracie Awards Call for Entries

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF), has opened the call for entries for the 43rd Annual Gracie Awards Gala, May 22, 2018, at the Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills, A Four Seasons Hotel, and Gracie Awards Luncheon, June 27, 2018, in New York City at Cipriani 42nd Street.



"Each year, the Gracie Awards turns the spotlight on the best and brightest in all segments of the media industry, on and off the screen. The scope of the event—recognizing groundbreakers in radio, television and interactive media—truly reflects the spirit of Gracie Allen, a media pioneer and the namesake of the Gracie Awards," says Sarah Foss, AWMF board chair. "The AWM has celebrated exceptional individuals for over 40 years. The Gracies honor those creating innovative content, highlighting diversity, and exhibiting integrity in journalistic approach. We look forward to recognizing more worthy contributors for their outstanding achievements."



Serving again as co-chairs for the 2018 Gracie Awards are Alliance for Women in Media Foundation board members Karla Ballard Williams, Heather Cohen and Annie Howell. Vicangelo Bulluck, a seasoned veteran in awards production as well as the Executive Producer of the 2016 Democratic National Convention, has produced the Gracie Awards since 2016 and will return to produce the Gracie Awards Gala in 2018.



A highlight of the 2017 Gracie Awards was honoring Ms. Debbie Allen with the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by her "television son" actor Jesse Williams and Allen's daughter, Vivian Nixon. Award recipients in 2017 also included "This is Us" with cast members Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, and Susan Kelechi-Watson accepting, as well as Rachel Bloom, Natalie Morales, Lisa Ling, Garrett Clayton, Denise Contis and Lynn Whitfield. Presenters and additional guests included Wendi McLendon-Covey, Laura Ling, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Nischelle Turner, Debbie Matenopoulos and more.



The 2018 Gracie Awards entry eligibility air dates are from January 1, 2017, through December 31, 2017. Early Bird rates for entries end on December 14, 2017, at 11:59 PM Eastern. The deadline for all entries is January 18, 2018, at 11:59 PM Eastern. Entry details including pricing, updated categories can be viewed at http://allwomeninmedia.org/gracies/call-for-entries.



To see more about the 2017 Gracie Awards, including the media release and past video, visit http://allwomeninmedia.org/gracies/gracies-coverage.



About the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation: In 1960, the Alliance for Women in Media became the first professional broadcasting organization to establish an educational foundation. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) supports and promotes educational programs, charitable activities, public service campaigns and scholarships to benefit the public, the electronic media and allied fields. The Foundation also produces nationally acclaimed recognition programs, including the Gracie Awards®, a gala that honors exemplary programming created by, for or about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, educational organization. For the latest news on the Gracies, follow The Gracies on Twitter and Facebook. For more information about the Gracie Awards and to submit your entries, please visit www.allwomeninmedia.org/gracies.







View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-for-women-in-media-foun...



SOURCE Alliance for Women in Media Foundation





CONTACT: Lori Weaver Hawkins, PR and Marketing Manager, Lori.Weaver@allwomeninmedia.org, Ph: 859.219.3561

Web Site: http://www.allwomeninmedia.org