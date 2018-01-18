Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Announces

January 15, 2018 (New York City/Los Angeles) The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) has extended the call for entries for the 43rd annual Gracie Awards to January 25, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern in response to a high volume of requests for extensions.



“Now, more than ever, we need to celebrate women for their exceptional work and contributions, especially in the media industry,” said Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Chair Sarah Foss.



The Gracies recognize exemplary programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, cable and interactive media. Honorees are selected in national, local and student markets, including both commercial and non-commercial outlets. The AWMF will accept all entries submitted after the originally published deadline of January 18 through January 25 with an additional $50 late fee. Entry details including pricing, updated categories can be viewed at http://allwomeninmedia.org/gracies/call-for-entries.



Online/virtual judging will take place over a two-week period beginning the week of February 6, 2018. In-person judging will take place all day on Saturday, March 3, 2018, and the morning of Sunday, March 4, 2018, in New York City. The application deadline for eligible judges of the Gracie Awards is January 26, 2018. Qualified judges are chosen by the AWMF leadership after meeting specific published criteria. Individuals are encouraged to apply through AWMF online here<https://allwomeninmedia.org/gracies/judging/>.



The Gracies are the largest fundraising event by the AWM Foundation, the philanthropic arm of AWM that supports educational programs, charitable activities and scholarships to benefit women in the media.



Please visit http://allwomeninmedia.org/gracies/ for more information about the Gracie Awards, to submit entries and to apply to participate as a judge.



About the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation: In 1960, the Alliance for Women in Media became the first professional broadcasting organization to establish an educational foundation. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) supports and promotes educational programs, charitable activities, public service campaigns and scholarships to benefit the public, the electronic media and allied fields. The Foundation also produces nationally acclaimed recognition programs, including the Gracie Awards®, honoring exemplary programming created by, for or about women and individual achievement. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, educational organization. For the latest news on the Gracies, follow The Gracies on Twitter and Facebook. For more information about the Gracie Awards and to submit your entries, please visit www.allwomeninmedia.org/gracies<http://www.allwomeninmedia.org/gracies>.



