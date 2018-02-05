Alliance for Women in Media, Foundation Announce 2018 Boards

February 5, 2018 (New York City/Los Angeles) The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) has announced that the 2018 call for entries for the annual Gracie Awards was the most successful in the program’s history.



The Gracies are the largest fundraising event by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, the philanthropic arm of AWM that supports educational programs, charitable activities and scholarships to benefit women in media. The milestone comes as AWM and its Foundation (AWMF) announce their 2018 National Board of Directors. New to the AWM Board are Joyce Fitch, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., and Diane Schwartz, SVP and group publisher, Media Communications Group, Access Intelligence.



“It is exciting to see so many outstanding programs and performances entered for the 2018 Gracie Awards,” said incoming AWM/AWF Chair Christine Travaglini, president, Christal Radio, New York, N.Y. “The ability to recognize the role of women in such extraordinary content is important now, more than ever.”



Chairperson-elect of AWM/F is Keisha Sutton-James, vice president, Inner City Broadcasting Corp., New York, N.Y. Heather Cohen, executive vice president, The Weiss Agency, New York, N.Y., will serve as treasurer, while Sarah Foss, chief product officer, advertising management systems, Imagine Communications, New York, N.Y., will serve as AWM/F past chair.



The following individuals will serve as Directors at Large of AWM: Christina Barlowe Villano, vice president, strategic initiatives, Charter Communications, New York, N.Y.; Kelly DeLace Perdomo, vice president, content, sports, entertainment, and partnership marketing, SiriusXM, New York, N.Y.; Joyce Fitch, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.; Susie Hedrick, SVP, North American sales, Wide Orbit, Inc., San Francisco, Calif.; Jinny Laderer, president, vCreative, Babson Park, Fla.; Meg LaVigne, president of television, Litton Entertainment, Charleston, S.C.; Laura Martinez, senior director, affiliate sales, Westwood One/Dial Global, Washington, D.C.; Alison Rudnick, vice president, communications, HLN, New York, N.Y.; Diane Schwartz, SVP and group publisher, media communications group, Access Intelligence; Josie Thomas, executive vice president, chief diversity and inclusion officer, CBS Corporation, New York, N.Y.; and Gayle Trotter, president, American Women’s Alliance, Washington, D.C.



The following individuals will serve as Directors at Large of AWMF: Karla Ballard Williams, founder, YING, Los Angeles, Calif.; Valerie Blackburn, project manager, Entercom Communications, NY, N.Y.; Anne Cowan, senior vice president, communications and marketing, CTAM, Washington, D.C.; Annie Howell, co-founder and managing partner, The Punch Point Group, Washington, D.C.; Christine McLaughlin, of counsel, Sciarrino & Shubert, PLLC, Washington, D.C.; Deborah Parenti, publisher, RadioInk, RBR and TVBR, Boynton Beach, Fla.; Rob Stoddard, SVP program network policy, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, Washington, D.C.; and Kristen Welch, chief financial officer, Illustrative Mathetmatics, Washington, D.C.



The 43rd Annual Gracie Awards Gala will take place May 22, 2018, at the Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills, A Four Seasons Hotel, and the Gracie Awards Luncheon will be held June 27, 2018, in New York City at Cipriani 42nd Street.



The Gracies recognize exemplary programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, cable and interactive media. Honorees are selected in national, local and student markets, including both commercial and non-commercial outlets. Please visit http://allwomeninmedia.org/gracies/ for more information about the Gracie Awards, and to apply to participate as a judge.



About the Alliance for Women in Media (AWM): The Alliance for Women in Media connects, recognizes and inspires women across the media industry. AWM is a diverse community – whether type of media, job or global location – that facilitates industry-wide collaboration, education, and innovation. Established in 1951 as American Women in Radio & Television (AWRT), AWM is the longest-established professional association dedicated to advancing women in media and entertainment. AWM harnesses the promise, passion and power of women in all forms of media to empower career development, engage in thought leadership, and drive positive change for our industry and societal progress.



About the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation: In 1960, the Alliance for Women in Media became the first professional broadcasting organization to establish an educational foundation. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) supports and promotes educational programs, charitable activities, public service campaigns and scholarships to benefit the public, the electronic media and allied fields. The Foundation also produces nationally acclaimed recognition programs, including the Gracie Awards®, honoring exemplary programming created by, for or about women and individual achievement. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, educational organization. For the latest news on the Gracies, follow The Gracies on Twitter and Facebook. For more information about the Gracie Awards and to submit your entries, please visit www.allwomeninmedia.org/gracies.