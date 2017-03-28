Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Announce the 2017 Gracie Awards Winners

Local and Student Award Winners to be Honored at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 27



Los Angeles, CA, March 28, 2017 – In an already incredible and historic year for women, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) celebrates female luminaries by recognizing their outstanding achievements across new and traditional media platforms. This year’s 42nd annual Gracie Awards Gala, in support of the AWMF’s educational programs and scholarship campaigns that benefit women in media, will take place on Tuesday, June 6 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The event will recognize such esteemed honorees as America Ferrera, Drew Barrymore, Samantha Bee, Mariska Hargitay, Savannah Guthrie, along with some of the most talented women off camera, and touch on issues spanning from immigration to reproduction rights, race relations to women in the workforce. Later in the month, local and student award winners will be recognized at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 27 at Cipriani in New York City.



Sarah Foss, AWMF Chair and Chief Product Officer, Advertising Management Systems, Imagine Communications, said in making the announcement, "If we learned one thing this year, it is that the strength, courage and contributions of women are crucial and necessary components in moving the world forward. As we look to honor women in media, we take pause and recognize the millions of women who are not able to use their voice and creativity to share their message with the world. We hear you. We are you. And we stand beside you. We look forward to another great year and congratulations to the 2017 Gracie Award honorees."



Vicangelo Bulluck will once again serve as Executive Producer and the event will spotlight prolific women in the industry who continue to lay the groundwork, break down barriers and lead by example in creating equal opportunity for future generations.



TELEVISION – GALA HONOREES



"Hidden Figures": Women of NASA

Soft News Feature

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt



Alia Shawkat (Search Party)

Actress in a Breakthrough Role

TBS



All The Way Back: The Story of Emily Fogle

Sports Feature

CBS Sports Network



America Ferrera (Superstore)

Actress in a Leading Role - Comedy or Musical

Universal Television



GRAND AWARD: Between Breaths: A Story of Anxiety, Addiction, Hope (ABC News 20/20)

Interview Feature

ABC News



Black Girls Rock!

Special or Variety

BET Networks



Brock Turner Case

News Series

CBS News



Call the Midwife

Ensemble Cast

Neal Street Production for BBC and PBS



Chessy Prout, the St. Paul’s Accuser (Savannah Guthrie)

Interview Feature

NBC's TODAY Show



Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Comedy

CBS Television Studios



Denise Contis (Naked and Afraid XL)

Producer - Reality

Discovery Channel



Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)

Actress in a Supporting Role - Comedy or Musical

CBS Television Studios



Drew Barrymore (Odd Mom Out)

Actress in a Featured or Guest Role

Bravo Media



Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Limited Series

Warner Bros. Television



GRAND AWARD: Hairspray Live!

Musical and Ensemble Cast

Universal Television



He Named Me Malala

Documentary

National Geographic Channel



Isobel Yeung (Afghan Woman's Rights)

Reporter/Correspondent

VICE on HBO



Lisa Wolfinger - Mercy Street

Producer - Entertainment

Lone Wolf Media and Scott Free for PBS



Lori McCreary (The Story of God with Morgan Freeman)

Producer - Non-Fiction

National Geographic Channel



Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf)

Actress in a Supporting Role - Drama

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network



Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: SVU)

Actress in a Leading Role - Drama

Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television



Nelufar Hedayat

Reporter/Correspondent

Fusion TV



GRAND AWARD: Nick News with Linda Ellerbee

Family Series

Nickelodeon in association with Lucky Duck Productions



Olivia Colman (The Night Manager)

Actress in a Supporting Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series

AMC Networks



Outside the Lines: Baylor Rape Crisis

Investigative Feature

ESPN



Renee Cullen

Director

CNN



Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience)

Actress in a Leading Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series

Starz Entertainment



Robin Roberts (Game Changers with Robin Roberts)

On-Air Talent - News or News Magazine

ABC News and Rock'n Robin Productions



Samantha Bee (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee)

On-Air Talent - Entertainment or Sports

TBS



Stephanie Busari

Producer - News

CNN



Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel'le

Made for TV Movie

Lifetime



The Killing Machine (60 Minutes)

Hard News Feature

CBS News



The Powerpuff Girls

Family Series

Cartoon Network



The View

Talk Show - Entertainment

ABC Television Network



The Women of Silicon Valley

Interview Series

NBC's TODAY Show



This Is Life With Lisa Ling

Non-Fiction or Reality

CNN



This Is Us

Drama

20th Century Fox Television



TODAY

Talk Show - News

NBC's TODAY Show





RADIO – GALA HONOREES



A Date with the First Lady (Cafe Mocha Radio)

Special

Miles Ahead Broadcasting



Adell Coleman (SiriusXM Urban View)

Producer

SiriusXM Radio



Amanda Lindhout - A Gut-Wrenching Call Home (The Current)

Interview Feature - Non-Commercial Syndicated

CBC Radio One



Cheree Carter

Host/Personality

Cumulus Media



Cheree Carter

Imaging

Cumulus Media



Europe Wakes Up To Prospect of Female Terrorists (Eleanor Beardsley)

News Feature - Non-Commercial Syndicated

National Public Radio



GMA After Hours

Talk Show

ABC Radio



Hanna Rosin (Invisibilia)

Reporter/Correspondent - Non-Commercial Syndicated

National Public Radio



Kelly Ford (Ty, Kelly and Chuck)

Co-host

Cumulus Media



McVay Minute and J:30

Public Service Announcement

Dawson McAllister Association



Meara Sharma (Kidnapped)

Producer - Non-Commercial Syndicated

On the Media, WNYC Studios



Sandyland: On the M Train

Interview Feature

SiriusXM Radio





Stretched: A Working Parents' Juggling Act (All Things Considered)

Public Affairs - Non-Commercial Syndicated

NPR News



The Cost Of Crossing (Jasmine Garsd)

Investigative Feature - Non-Commercial Syndicated

National Public Radio



Two Little Bombs (Leila Fadel)

News Feature

NPR



Zika - Mothers in Brazil

Crisis Coverage - Non-Commercial Syndicated

National Public Radio







INTERACTIVE MEDIA – GALA HONOREES



GRAND AWARD: #MoreThanMean - Women in Sports 'Face' Harassment

Original Online Programming - Standalone Video

Just Not Sports & One Tree Forest Films, Sarah Spain & Julie DiCaro



Bianna Golodryga

Online Video Host or Correspondent

Yahoo News



Breasts Unbound

Original Online Programming - Standalone Audio

Audible, LLC.



Broadly

Website - Information or Entertainment

VICE Media



espnW.com

Website - News

espnW



Ingrid Formanek

Online Producer - News

CNN International



Lenny

Digital Newsletter

Lenny Letter



Madaya Mom

Blog

ABC News



Michelle Nash (Webucation)

Online Producer - Information or Entertainment

FUSION



Nora McInerny (Terrible, Thanks for Asking)

Podcast Host

American Public Media



Startup Season 4: Dov Charney's American Dream

Podcast

Gimlet Media



The Racial Politics of Abortion

Original Online Programming - News or Documentary

ESSENCE Magazine



UPLift Someone: Give UP a Gift

Original Online Programming - Video Series

UP TV





TELEVISION – LUNCHEON HONOREES



#Playfor22

Documentary - Local

WKRC-TV



Behind Closed Doors

Hard News Feature - Student

University of Maryland, College Park

Breast Cancer 2 Bikini

Community/Regional Programming - Local

KTVN Channel 2 News (Sarkes Tarzian - CBS Affiliate)



Food Truck Fighting Hunger

Soft News Feature - Local

WCVB



Kaitlyn Anderson (CBS 13 News Live at Five)

Producer - Live - Local

WGME



Katiuska Guzman (The Roundabout)

On-Air Talent - Student

William Paterson University of New Jersey



Kim Nordt-Jackson (Cosmos - An HD Odyssey)

Producer - Edited - Local

KTRK-TV



Kristin Dickerson (Miss Lori)

Director - Local

KTUL Tulsa's Channel 8



Lumberjill (Kylee Knoles, John Dempsey)

Sports Feature - Local

News 12 Connecticut



MomsEveryday

Talk Show - Local

Gray Television, Inc.



Murugi Thande

Director - Student

Women of WUSA9



Murugi Thande

Producer - Student

Women of WUSA9



Rape Cases in Utah Courts

Hard News Feature - Local

ABC 4 Utah



The Business of Moving On (Angelo Bavaro)

Soft News Feature - Student

Maryland Capital News Service



Toxic Safety

Investigative Feature - Local

KPIX-TV



Unspoken: Heroin Addiction in the Muslim Community

Documentary - Student

Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism



Vicky Nguyen

On-Air Talent - Local

KNTV NBC Bay Area





RADIO – LUNCHEON HONOREES



A League of Our Own - How Social Media Affects Women (Juliana Spano)

Talk Show - Student

Radio Hofstra University



A League of Our Own - Women In Prison Project (Juliana Spano)

Public Affairs - Student

Radio Hofstra University



Anita Rao (The State of Things)

Producer - Non-Commercial Local

WUNC



Anne Hallward MD (Still Here: Caregiving and Dementia)

Host/Anchor - Non-Commercial Local

Safe Space Radio



As It Happens - Rumana Monzur Interview

Interview Feature - Non-Commercial Local

CBC Radio One



Boyfriends Killing Boys (Megan Cloherty)

Hard News Feature - Local

WTOP Radio



Decision 2016 (Kelly Green, Alyssa Compa, & Geneva Gerwitz)

News Feature - Student

Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM



Erin O'Malley (WBMX Boston Middays)

Host/Anchor - Local

CBS Radio





Homeless and Alone, She Struggles Toward Graduation (Laura Yuen)

News Feature - Non-Commercial Local

Minnesota Public Radio|American Public Media



Jillian Kempton (WLTW 106.7 Lite FM)

Imaging - Local

iHeartMedia



Juliana Spano

Producer - Student

Radio Hofstra University



Karen Foshay (KCRW Investigates: Burned)

Reporter/Correspondent - Non-Commercial Local

KCRW



Ladies, Let's Talk

Talk Show - Non-Commercial Local

Vermont Public Radio



Laurel Lee (Pulse Roundtable Broadcast)

Producer - Local

Cox Media Group



New York Primary Day - Election Central with Rita Cosby

Interview Feature - Local

WABC Radio/Cumulus Media



Orlando Pulse Tragedy Roundtable

Crisis Coverage - Local

Cox Media Group



Pavlina Osta (Toni Tennille - Surviving Muskrat Love)

Host/Personality - Student

The Pavlina Show



Seven Schools Later: One Student's View of Segregation (WNYC's Radio Rookies)

Documentary - Non-Commercial Local

WNYC Radio



Shelli Sonstein (The Jim Kerr Rock 'n Roll Morning Show - Q104.3)

Co-host - Local

iHeartMedia



Sonstein Sunday (Q104.3)

Public Affairs - Local

iHeartMedia



Stonewall Inn Vigil for Orlando (Kacie Candela)

Crisis Coverage - Student

WFUV



Strike A Chord:Veterans Returning Home (Blaine Kaniewski)

Interview Feature - Student

WFUV



Taking the Lead (Note to Self)

Special - Non-Commercial Local

WNYC Studios



The New 93Q Cares For Kids Radiothon

Public Service Announcement - Local

Cox Media Group



Then You Stand (Exceptional Women - MAGIC 106.7)

Soft News Feature - Local

Beasley Media Group





INTERACTIVE MEDIA – LUNCHEON HONOREES



Concepts with Kacie: Bubbles

Online Video Host or Correspondent - Student

WFUV



Rebecca Lewis - Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

Podcast - Student

WFUV



'Stealing Intimacy'

Online Producer - Student

GlobalGirl Media UK



Tech Talk: Your Career, Your Choice

Original Online Programming - Student

Passaic County Technical Institute, PCTI



Victoria's Amazing World

Website - Student

Victoria Bonavita





ABOUT THE GRACIE AWARDS

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) supports and promotes educational programs, charitable activities, public service campaigns and scholarships to benefit the public, the electronic media and allied fields. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, NCTA, NAB and other organizations that are philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. In addition to giving more than $16,000 a year away in scholarships to deserving female students, the Foundation also produces nationally acclaimed recognition programs, including the Gracie Awards, a gala that honors exemplary programming created by, for and about women. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media please visit their newly re-designed website at allwomeninmedia.org and follow them on Twitter (@AllWomeninMedia ), (@TheGracies), (#TheGracies) and Facebook .



###