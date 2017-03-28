Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Announce the 2017 Gracie Awards Winners
Local and Student Award Winners to be Honored at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 27
Los Angeles, CA, March 28, 2017 – In an already incredible and historic year for women, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) celebrates female luminaries by recognizing their outstanding achievements across new and traditional media platforms. This year’s 42nd annual Gracie Awards Gala, in support of the AWMF’s educational programs and scholarship campaigns that benefit women in media, will take place on Tuesday, June 6 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The event will recognize such esteemed honorees as America Ferrera, Drew Barrymore, Samantha Bee, Mariska Hargitay, Savannah Guthrie, along with some of the most talented women off camera, and touch on issues spanning from immigration to reproduction rights, race relations to women in the workforce. Later in the month, local and student award winners will be recognized at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 27 at Cipriani in New York City.
Sarah Foss, AWMF Chair and Chief Product Officer, Advertising Management Systems, Imagine Communications, said in making the announcement, "If we learned one thing this year, it is that the strength, courage and contributions of women are crucial and necessary components in moving the world forward. As we look to honor women in media, we take pause and recognize the millions of women who are not able to use their voice and creativity to share their message with the world. We hear you. We are you. And we stand beside you. We look forward to another great year and congratulations to the 2017 Gracie Award honorees."
Vicangelo Bulluck will once again serve as Executive Producer and the event will spotlight prolific women in the industry who continue to lay the groundwork, break down barriers and lead by example in creating equal opportunity for future generations.
TELEVISION – GALA HONOREES
"Hidden Figures": Women of NASA
Soft News Feature
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
Alia Shawkat (Search Party)
Actress in a Breakthrough Role
TBS
All The Way Back: The Story of Emily Fogle
Sports Feature
CBS Sports Network
America Ferrera (Superstore)
Actress in a Leading Role - Comedy or Musical
Universal Television
GRAND AWARD: Between Breaths: A Story of Anxiety, Addiction, Hope (ABC News 20/20)
Interview Feature
ABC News
Black Girls Rock!
Special or Variety
BET Networks
Brock Turner Case
News Series
CBS News
Call the Midwife
Ensemble Cast
Neal Street Production for BBC and PBS
Chessy Prout, the St. Paul’s Accuser (Savannah Guthrie)
Interview Feature
NBC's TODAY Show
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Comedy
CBS Television Studios
Denise Contis (Naked and Afraid XL)
Producer - Reality
Discovery Channel
Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Actress in a Supporting Role - Comedy or Musical
CBS Television Studios
Drew Barrymore (Odd Mom Out)
Actress in a Featured or Guest Role
Bravo Media
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
Limited Series
Warner Bros. Television
GRAND AWARD: Hairspray Live!
Musical and Ensemble Cast
Universal Television
He Named Me Malala
Documentary
National Geographic Channel
Isobel Yeung (Afghan Woman's Rights)
Reporter/Correspondent
VICE on HBO
Lisa Wolfinger - Mercy Street
Producer - Entertainment
Lone Wolf Media and Scott Free for PBS
Lori McCreary (The Story of God with Morgan Freeman)
Producer - Non-Fiction
National Geographic Channel
Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf)
Actress in a Supporting Role - Drama
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: SVU)
Actress in a Leading Role - Drama
Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television
Nelufar Hedayat
Reporter/Correspondent
Fusion TV
GRAND AWARD: Nick News with Linda Ellerbee
Family Series
Nickelodeon in association with Lucky Duck Productions
Olivia Colman (The Night Manager)
Actress in a Supporting Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series
AMC Networks
Outside the Lines: Baylor Rape Crisis
Investigative Feature
ESPN
Renee Cullen
Director
CNN
Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience)
Actress in a Leading Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series
Starz Entertainment
Robin Roberts (Game Changers with Robin Roberts)
On-Air Talent - News or News Magazine
ABC News and Rock'n Robin Productions
Samantha Bee (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee)
On-Air Talent - Entertainment or Sports
TBS
Stephanie Busari
Producer - News
CNN
Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel'le
Made for TV Movie
Lifetime
The Killing Machine (60 Minutes)
Hard News Feature
CBS News
The Powerpuff Girls
Family Series
Cartoon Network
The View
Talk Show - Entertainment
ABC Television Network
The Women of Silicon Valley
Interview Series
NBC's TODAY Show
This Is Life With Lisa Ling
Non-Fiction or Reality
CNN
This Is Us
Drama
20th Century Fox Television
TODAY
Talk Show - News
NBC's TODAY Show
RADIO – GALA HONOREES
A Date with the First Lady (Cafe Mocha Radio)
Special
Miles Ahead Broadcasting
Adell Coleman (SiriusXM Urban View)
Producer
SiriusXM Radio
Amanda Lindhout - A Gut-Wrenching Call Home (The Current)
Interview Feature - Non-Commercial Syndicated
CBC Radio One
Cheree Carter
Host/Personality
Cumulus Media
Cheree Carter
Imaging
Cumulus Media
Europe Wakes Up To Prospect of Female Terrorists (Eleanor Beardsley)
News Feature - Non-Commercial Syndicated
National Public Radio
GMA After Hours
Talk Show
ABC Radio
Hanna Rosin (Invisibilia)
Reporter/Correspondent - Non-Commercial Syndicated
National Public Radio
Kelly Ford (Ty, Kelly and Chuck)
Co-host
Cumulus Media
McVay Minute and J:30
Public Service Announcement
Dawson McAllister Association
Meara Sharma (Kidnapped)
Producer - Non-Commercial Syndicated
On the Media, WNYC Studios
Sandyland: On the M Train
Interview Feature
SiriusXM Radio
Stretched: A Working Parents' Juggling Act (All Things Considered)
Public Affairs - Non-Commercial Syndicated
NPR News
The Cost Of Crossing (Jasmine Garsd)
Investigative Feature - Non-Commercial Syndicated
National Public Radio
Two Little Bombs (Leila Fadel)
News Feature
NPR
Zika - Mothers in Brazil
Crisis Coverage - Non-Commercial Syndicated
National Public Radio
INTERACTIVE MEDIA – GALA HONOREES
GRAND AWARD: #MoreThanMean - Women in Sports 'Face' Harassment
Original Online Programming - Standalone Video
Just Not Sports & One Tree Forest Films, Sarah Spain & Julie DiCaro
Bianna Golodryga
Online Video Host or Correspondent
Yahoo News
Breasts Unbound
Original Online Programming - Standalone Audio
Audible, LLC.
Broadly
Website - Information or Entertainment
VICE Media
espnW.com
Website - News
espnW
Ingrid Formanek
Online Producer - News
CNN International
Lenny
Digital Newsletter
Lenny Letter
Madaya Mom
Blog
ABC News
Michelle Nash (Webucation)
Online Producer - Information or Entertainment
FUSION
Nora McInerny (Terrible, Thanks for Asking)
Podcast Host
American Public Media
Startup Season 4: Dov Charney's American Dream
Podcast
Gimlet Media
The Racial Politics of Abortion
Original Online Programming - News or Documentary
ESSENCE Magazine
UPLift Someone: Give UP a Gift
Original Online Programming - Video Series
UP TV
TELEVISION – LUNCHEON HONOREES
#Playfor22
Documentary - Local
WKRC-TV
Behind Closed Doors
Hard News Feature - Student
University of Maryland, College Park
Breast Cancer 2 Bikini
Community/Regional Programming - Local
KTVN Channel 2 News (Sarkes Tarzian - CBS Affiliate)
Food Truck Fighting Hunger
Soft News Feature - Local
WCVB
Kaitlyn Anderson (CBS 13 News Live at Five)
Producer - Live - Local
WGME
Katiuska Guzman (The Roundabout)
On-Air Talent - Student
William Paterson University of New Jersey
Kim Nordt-Jackson (Cosmos - An HD Odyssey)
Producer - Edited - Local
KTRK-TV
Kristin Dickerson (Miss Lori)
Director - Local
KTUL Tulsa's Channel 8
Lumberjill (Kylee Knoles, John Dempsey)
Sports Feature - Local
News 12 Connecticut
MomsEveryday
Talk Show - Local
Gray Television, Inc.
Murugi Thande
Director - Student
Women of WUSA9
Murugi Thande
Producer - Student
Women of WUSA9
Rape Cases in Utah Courts
Hard News Feature - Local
ABC 4 Utah
The Business of Moving On (Angelo Bavaro)
Soft News Feature - Student
Maryland Capital News Service
Toxic Safety
Investigative Feature - Local
KPIX-TV
Unspoken: Heroin Addiction in the Muslim Community
Documentary - Student
Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism
Vicky Nguyen
On-Air Talent - Local
KNTV NBC Bay Area
RADIO – LUNCHEON HONOREES
A League of Our Own - How Social Media Affects Women (Juliana Spano)
Talk Show - Student
Radio Hofstra University
A League of Our Own - Women In Prison Project (Juliana Spano)
Public Affairs - Student
Radio Hofstra University
Anita Rao (The State of Things)
Producer - Non-Commercial Local
WUNC
Anne Hallward MD (Still Here: Caregiving and Dementia)
Host/Anchor - Non-Commercial Local
Safe Space Radio
As It Happens - Rumana Monzur Interview
Interview Feature - Non-Commercial Local
CBC Radio One
Boyfriends Killing Boys (Megan Cloherty)
Hard News Feature - Local
WTOP Radio
Decision 2016 (Kelly Green, Alyssa Compa, & Geneva Gerwitz)
News Feature - Student
Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM
Erin O'Malley (WBMX Boston Middays)
Host/Anchor - Local
CBS Radio
Homeless and Alone, She Struggles Toward Graduation (Laura Yuen)
News Feature - Non-Commercial Local
Minnesota Public Radio|American Public Media
Jillian Kempton (WLTW 106.7 Lite FM)
Imaging - Local
iHeartMedia
Juliana Spano
Producer - Student
Radio Hofstra University
Karen Foshay (KCRW Investigates: Burned)
Reporter/Correspondent - Non-Commercial Local
KCRW
Ladies, Let's Talk
Talk Show - Non-Commercial Local
Vermont Public Radio
Laurel Lee (Pulse Roundtable Broadcast)
Producer - Local
Cox Media Group
New York Primary Day - Election Central with Rita Cosby
Interview Feature - Local
WABC Radio/Cumulus Media
Orlando Pulse Tragedy Roundtable
Crisis Coverage - Local
Cox Media Group
Pavlina Osta (Toni Tennille - Surviving Muskrat Love)
Host/Personality - Student
The Pavlina Show
Seven Schools Later: One Student's View of Segregation (WNYC's Radio Rookies)
Documentary - Non-Commercial Local
WNYC Radio
Shelli Sonstein (The Jim Kerr Rock 'n Roll Morning Show - Q104.3)
Co-host - Local
iHeartMedia
Sonstein Sunday (Q104.3)
Public Affairs - Local
iHeartMedia
Stonewall Inn Vigil for Orlando (Kacie Candela)
Crisis Coverage - Student
WFUV
Strike A Chord:Veterans Returning Home (Blaine Kaniewski)
Interview Feature - Student
WFUV
Taking the Lead (Note to Self)
Special - Non-Commercial Local
WNYC Studios
The New 93Q Cares For Kids Radiothon
Public Service Announcement - Local
Cox Media Group
Then You Stand (Exceptional Women - MAGIC 106.7)
Soft News Feature - Local
Beasley Media Group
INTERACTIVE MEDIA – LUNCHEON HONOREES
Concepts with Kacie: Bubbles
Online Video Host or Correspondent - Student
WFUV
Rebecca Lewis - Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
Podcast - Student
WFUV
'Stealing Intimacy'
Online Producer - Student
GlobalGirl Media UK
Tech Talk: Your Career, Your Choice
Original Online Programming - Student
Passaic County Technical Institute, PCTI
Victoria's Amazing World
Website - Student
Victoria Bonavita
ABOUT THE GRACIE AWARDS
The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) supports and promotes educational programs, charitable activities, public service campaigns and scholarships to benefit the public, the electronic media and allied fields. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, NCTA, NAB and other organizations that are philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. In addition to giving more than $16,000 a year away in scholarships to deserving female students, the Foundation also produces nationally acclaimed recognition programs, including the Gracie Awards, a gala that honors exemplary programming created by, for and about women. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media please visit their newly re-designed website at allwomeninmedia.org and follow them on Twitter (@AllWomeninMedia ), (@TheGracies), (#TheGracies) and Facebook .
