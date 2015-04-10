All-New StoryTeller Innovation Transforms Local TV Newsrooms, Connects with Digital-Savvy Audience

Next level of local relevancy, immediacy, and connectivity that viewers are seeking in local broadcast news is available in StoryTeller, revealed at NAB 2015.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – April 2, 2015-- StoryTeller® Interactive Touchscreen Solution by AccuWeather, the revolutionary interactive solution for the entire newsroom, introduces new and enhanced features at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show April 13-16, 2015 that will transform local news operations.

New StoryTeller enhancements were specifically developed and designed to resonate with TV viewers’ new media behaviors and expectations, now fully integrating the power of user-generated content (UGC), localized social media engagement, in-depth audience polling and feedback, and more. NAB 2015 live demos include:

AccuWeather weather features with Superior Accuracy™ from the world’s largest and fastest growing weather company, including AccuWeather MinuteCast® minute-by-minute updates, new “on the scene” UGC weather video, and high-definition image integration.

Improved Social Media App, using the power of UGC content now with fast, easy local search capabilities to quickly and easily bring viewers the local story angle on trending topics, providing the relevant social media pulse that viewers are looking for.

Enhanced Polling App with the power of real-time audience feedback, now with additional polling features and graphics capabilities.

Drone HD video integration, bringing aerial live-stream video seamlessly into the StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen Solution.

All-new Traffic solution with innovative 3-D traffic functionality, offering the next level of interactive, hyper-local traffic updates to attract and inform viewers.

“If local television stations consider one new solution this year at NAB, it should be StoryTeller. We are helping stations worldwide differentiate themselves and become the dominant force in their markets,” said Loren Tobia, Vice President of Sales for AccuWeather’s Display Systems and Services division. “People are consuming more digital content than ever before through mobile phones, tablets, wearables, and other connected devices. To stay ahead of the competition and rapid transformational changes, local TV stations must revolutionize traditional media models by bringing a new experience to their broadcasts. StoryTeller incorporates the next level of interactivity and visual excitement into a cutting edge, high-tech experience that attracts and engages audiences at a more personalized, local level than ever before.”

AccuWeather’s unique StoryTeller Touchscreen Solution is used in newsrooms across North America, including 14 of the top 15 U.S. markets, as well as in China, Belgium, Nigeria, and South America with a global audience reach of over 100 million U.S. viewers and more than 300 million worldwide.

StoryTeller by AccuWeather will be showcased at NAB 2015 Booth #SL6009.

About StoryTeller

AccuWeather is a global leader in digital media, developing award-winning AccuWeather apps and partnering with all major manufacturers of mobile devices, serving up to 10 billion data requests every day. AccuWeather has applied this digital expertise to develop the unique StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen Solution, the only tool of its kind for the entire newsroom that brings every story to life in all-new compelling, interactive, and engaging ways. Interactive content available on StoryTeller includes weather with Superior Accuracy™ from AccuWeather, live polling, sports, social media, traffic, crime, special events, and more.

Visit http://www.AccuWeather.com/StoryTellerfor additional information.

VIDEO: See the unique StoryTeller solution in action.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

Every day over a billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hourly and Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ with customized content and engaging video presentations available on smart phones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites, connected TVs, and Internet appliances, as well as via radio, television, and newspapers. Founded in 1962 by Dr. Joel N. Myers - a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society who was recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur Magazine's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs - AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly-customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. AccuWeather's CEO, Barry Lee Myers, is an award winning leader in global weather information issues and one of the world's most recognized advocates for cooperative relationships between government weather agencies and the weather industry. He is a leader in the digital weather information space.

Visit www.AccuWeather.com for additional information.