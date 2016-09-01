THE ALL-NEW SEASON OF THIS OLD HOUSE ® TACKLES TWO DIAMONDS IN THE ROUGH: AN ARTS & CRAFTS STORYBOOK HOUSE AND AN ABANDONED BRICK BEAUTY

CONCORD, Mass., August 31, 2016 – THIS OLD HOUSE® returns for an all-new season as America’s most trusted home improvement team takes on two diamonds in the rough – an Arts & Crafts style gem in an historic Boston, Massachusetts suburb and an abandoned brick beauty in the “Motor City” of Detroit. The 18-time Emmy award winning home improvement series features the two storied houses rich with history, design and construction challenges in 26 new episodes premiering September 29, 2016 on PBS (check local listings). #TOHArlington2016 #TOHDetroit

Host Kevin O’Connor, general contractor Tom Silva, master carpenter Norm Abram, plumbing and heating expert Richard Trethewey, and landscape contractor Roger Cook kick off Season 37 with the renovation of a century-old Arts & Crafts house in Arlington, Massachusetts. Built in 1909, the home represents an architectural movement toward simplicity and traditional craftsmanship – the very elements and character homeowners Nick and Emily aim to preserve both inside and out, while adding their own style.

The Arlington project’s 16 all-new episodes show viewers innovative building techniques such as the use of insulated concrete forms for the addition’s foundation and a state of the art heating system that will save thousands on energy costs, while the homeowners pitch in on masonry projects and an interior design plan. Nick and Emily also want a wider, open living space to accommodate their family, and THIS OLD HOUSE delivers despite the home’s steeply pitched roof, and thanks to a network of hidden beams. The front porch calls for demolition and the new design helps correct a hodgepodge exterior, which had lost much of its cohesive appeal over the years. Meanwhile, overgrown landscaping calls for a complete redesign to transform the storybook home.

In the second half of the season, THIS OLD HOUSE heads to Detroit, Michigan to work with retired firefighter Frank, his wife Tamiko and their extended family to renovate a brick home which had been unoccupied for the past four years. The 1939 two-story property is one of thousands of abandoned structures that was owned by the Detroit Land Bank and sold at auction with the promise that the family would make improvements and move in.

Slated projects include a new roof, kitchen and baths, plus new mechanicals to replace vandalized equipment. The team will also restore rich historical details such as leaded stain glass windows and archways. The Detroit series will span 10 all-new episodes. A second Detroit-based project will be announced this fall.

“We’re tackling two noteworthy houses with rich stories to tell. We uncovered a whole host of challenges and inspiration, making this one of our most information-packed seasons to date,” said senior producer, John Tomlin.

Featuring 26 brand-new episodes (Arlington, MA, 16 episodes; Detroit, MI, 10 episodes), the 37th season of THIS OLD HOUSE will premiere nationally on PBS starting Thursday, September 29. This Old House and Ask This Old House air back-to-back and may appear in local TV listings as The This Old House Hour. Check thisoldhouse.com/tvschedule or your local listings.

As always, visitors to www.thisoldhouse.com can view previous season projects and access additional insights and information. Episodes stream digitally at thisoldhouse.com/watchtoh or through the PBS app. Viewers can become fans of THIS OLD HOUSE on Facebook, follow the show on Instagram or Twitter

@ThisOldHouse, and continue the social conversation using #TOHTV, #TOHArlington2016, and #TOHDetroit.

ABOUT THIS OLD HOUSE

This Old House is the number one multi-platform home enthusiast brand, serving over 62 million consumers each month with trusted information and expert advice through its award-winning television shows This Old House and Ask This Old House, its highly regarded This Old House magazine and its inspiration and information-driven digital properties including thisoldhouse.com. This Old House and Ask This Old House are produced by This Old House Ventures, LLC and are presented on PBS by WGBH Boston. National underwriting for This Old House television is provided by GMC, The Home Depot, State Farm Insurance Company, Lumber Liquidators, and Gorilla Glue. The Executive Producer is Chris Wolfe. Senior producer for This Old House is John Tomlin.