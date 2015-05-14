All New 'Q' To Debut This Week

Los Angeles, CA May 14, 2015 – Freshman syndicated weekly, “Q”, introduces 32-year-old rapper Shad as its new, permanent host in a freshly updated format beginning this week. The half-hour talk series is cleared in over 75% of USHH for 2015-16, including WABC – New York, KDOC – Los Angeles, WBBM - Chicago, KYW- Philadelphia, and WFAA – Dallas. Featured guests of the series have included Robert Downey Jr, Billy Crystal, Drake, John Malkovich, Zach Galifianakis, Louis Gossett, Jr., Martin Short, Morgan Freeman, Barbra Streisand, Hugh Jackman, Spike Lee, Kevin Smith, Judd Apatow, Javier Bardem, Lena Dunham, Quentin Tarantino, Richard Williams, Jodi Foster, Viggo Mortensen, Quincy Jones, Tom Petty, Hozier, The New Pornographers and Lorde.

"Shad is an original thinker, with a broad range of talents and an electric presence on screen,” said Ritch Colbert, principal of “Q" distributor, PPI Releasing.

The new “Q” will launch in US syndication this week with a special episode shot in front of a live studio audience at the legendary Glen Gould Theatre in Toronto.

No stranger to live performance, Shad has grown a loyal following since the release of his first album in 2005, “When this is Over.” He has drawn praise and critical acclaim in the U.S. for his humor, passion and originality for his third album “TSOL”. He has performed on BET and won Canada’s prestigious Juno Award for Rap Recording of the Year in 2011.

"My mission in music has always been to make a unique and positive contribution to culture and to people's lives. This is an exciting opportunity to pursue that same mission in a new way, alongside a brilliant, passionate team,” Shad said in an interview.

About PPI Releasing

PPI Releasing, LLC is an independent television distribution company based in Venice Beach, California and led by founders Ritch Colbert, Dave Hutchinson and Josh Raphaelson. PPI is known for award-winning series with high production values that are popular with viewers, advertisers and broadcasters around the world.