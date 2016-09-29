All Mobile Video West Coast Upgrades Popular Mobile Unit With Riedel Communications Artist Intercom System

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Sept. 29, 2016 -- To enhance the service it provides to customers in the Los Angeles area, All Mobile Video (AMV) West Coast has upgraded its popular NYLA mobile production truck with a new Artist digital matrix intercom system from Riedel Communications. Integrated into NYLA by the AMV West Coast Field Shop, the Artist system is familiar to many AMV West Coast customers because of its pervasiveness in production control rooms and other technical facilities. Equipped with this Riedel intercom system, NYLA can easily be linked into operations at the many fixed facilities that rely on the Artist system for flexible, high-quality communications.

"When the analog intercom system on the NYLA truck was ready for an upgrade, it simply made sense to choose a Riedel system," said Kimberly Scholter, Vice President, West Coast Broadcast Facilities for AMV. "There is a substantial Riedel presence in this area, and the company has a great reputation in the Los Angeles technical-facilities community with the tech managers, intercom-specialist vendors, and operators with whom we interface regularly. Our engineers look forward to introducing this new, fully digital system to our many West Coast colleagues."

AMV is one of the United States' premier providers of end-to-end video and audio solutions. For projects ranging from single live shots to large-scale multicamera productions, the company's mobile division offers the most advanced capabilities and equipment available. The new Riedel Artist system in AMV West Coast's NYLA truck serves as an advanced modular communications platform with the power and versatility to address the varying demands of modern intercom applications. The Artist's fiber-based network provides a decentralized infrastructure that can simplify the distribution of audio while ensuring crisp, clear intercom communications.

"AMV's bustling West Coast division is a first choice of industry professionals -- in Los Angeles and beyond -- because it successfully leverages new technologies along with existing capabilities to meet the needs of any production," said Joyce Bente, President and CEO of Riedel North America. "In this sense, the Artist is a perfect fit for the company's NYLA truck, simplifying setup and operation of a reliable, high-quality intercom system while boosting users' flexibility in demanding live production environments."

