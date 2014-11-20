All India Radio Takes New NETIA Radio-Assist Software Live at New Delhi Headquarters and 48 Stations Across India

CLARET, France -- Nov. 18, 2014 -- NETIA today announced that All India Radio (AIR), the national radio broadcaster of India and a division of Prasar Bharati group, has taken its new Radio-Assist(TM) digital audio software suite live on more than 1,300 workstations to support its national broadcast facility and 48 local stations. Through this installation, coordinated by Delhi-based systems integrator Progressive Infotech, NETIA software has effectively been deployed in every major city across India, enabling AIR to tailor and deliver informative, educational, and entertaining programming to listeners throughout the country.

"The work performed by Progressive Infotech and NETIA ensured that the Radio-Assist deployment met the demanding requirements of geographically distributed operations, as well as the challenges of providing content that engages AIR listeners across a large and diverse audience," said Gulshan Kharbanda, chief technology officer at Progressive Infotech. "We believe this project represented a significant improvement in AIR's production and broadcast capabilities, and we are confident that they can build on these capabilities to enrich the on-air product for their many listeners."

AIR, the sister service to national television broadcaster Doordarshan, is one of the world's largest radio networks with respect to the number of broadcast languages it offers and the socio-economic and cultural diversity of its audience. The broadcaster's home service comprises 277 stations located across the country, reaching nearly 92 percent of the country's area and 99 percent of the total population. At AIR headquarters in New Delhi, the NETIA Radio-Assist deployment streamlines the broadcaster production and customization of services to address the language and culture of each listening area.

Radio-Assist covers each part of the production and broadcast workflow, allowing users across AIR stations to record, edit, or prepare a playlist. In addition to browse and publishing tools for full multimedia functionality, the software features tools for acquisition, archiving, audio editing, commercial and music production, newsroom systems, scheduling, broadcasting, and administration. Thanks to its Unicode compatibility, the NETIA software makes it easier for AIR to broadcast its programming in over 20 different languages and numerous dialects.

NETIA worked closely with Progressive Infotech throughout the project, providing training and support, as well as on-the-ground assistance at critical sites in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

"The size of this Radio-Assist implementation is truly remarkable, and it demonstrates the extent to which NETIA software can scale in supporting highly efficient radio production and broadcasting, despite the challenges of multilingual broadcasting across a massive geographic area," said Benjamin Schvent, head of Asia-Pacific operations at NETIA. "The system running live now at AIR is an excellent model of the modern large-scale radio broadcasting operation."

More information about NETIA and its product portfolio is available at www.netia.com.

# # #

About NETIA

NETIA, a Globecast company and part of Orange, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of audiovisual content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 15,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides radio automation, media asset, and workflow management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include The Associated Press, ABC News Radio Network, WestwoodOne, Radio Globo in Brazil, RTM in Malaysia, SBS and ABC in Australia, MediaCorp Singapore, RAI Italy, RTL France, Radio France, RTBF in Belgium, and France Televisions. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, Moscow, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA-RA8_2-MusicScheduling.jpg

Photo Caption: NETIA Radio-Assist(TM) 8.2 Music Scheduling