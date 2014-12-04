All Bets Are Off As a No Holds Barred Season of WE tv’s ‘Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars’ Returns Friday, January 9

New York, December 4, 2014 – A high octane cast including the most notorious couple in the history of reality television turns things upside down in an explosive new season of the hit WE tv original series, MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP REALITY STARS. Premiering Friday, January 9 at 9PM ET/PT, secrets, lies, fear and betrayal rule the house forcing Boot Camp Directors Jim & Elizabeth Carroll to pull out all the stops to save these relationships.

This season welcomes the first couple of reality TV, Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt (The Hills); prim and proper NYC socialites, Aviva & Reid Drescher (The Real Housewives of New York); the social media-obsessed, Natalie Nunn & Jacob Payne (Bad Girls Club, Bridezillas); daredevils Tyson Apostol & Rachel Foulger (Survivor: Blood vs. Water) and musical diva Syleena Johnson and former pro-basketball player Kiwane Garris (R&B Divas), as they all work out their issues during intense concentrated therapy. Husband and wife duo Jim & Elizabeth Carroll will push these reality star couples to their limits, physically and emotionally using tough love tactics that will peel back the layers of what makes these reality stars tic, and what is driving their relationships apart.

This season on MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP REALITY STARS, the couples are forced to face demons and damage from their past which are destroying their present marriages. Each episode delves deeper into the minefields of their relationships using drills such as Divorce Court, where dark marital secrets are exposed when couples are forced to go through the devastating process of contested divorce. These reality stars will face off with the Honorable Judge Lynn Toler, herself, from TV’s Divorce Court. In the end, the couples will answer the ultimate questions: Is there relationship worth saving or are they better off apart?

In the first episode, we meet the couples who carry with them their relationship issues along with baggage from their former shows. This episode reveals that reality TV’s biggest troublemakers, Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt are facing their biggest marital challenge – starting a family; Heidi desperately wants babies NOW, while Spencer wants to avoid parenthood. Self-made millionaires Aviva & Reid Drescher are determined to make their marriage work. However, her affinity for being famous and collection of controversial new “TV” friends are driving a wedge between them. Once a Bad Girl always a bad girl, Natalie Nunn and her pro-football player husband Jacob Payne’s major point of contention is Jacob’s jealousy and disapproval over Natalie’s racy, barely-clothed photos plastered all over social media. On the other hand, Natalie is frustrated that Jacob’s career is forcing them to live 3500 miles apart. Tyson Apostol & Rachel Foulger were major risk-takers on TV’s hottest competition show, but now Tyson is struggling to take the biggest leap of faith of all – marriage. After six years of being together, Rachel’s ready to either walk down the aisle or walk out the door. Finally, R&B Divas star Syleena Johnson loves to be in the spotlight, while her husband, former pro-basketball player Kiwane Garris, is now supporting his wife and family as a stay-at-home dad. Kiwane struggles with communication, but a darker secret is destroying their marriage.

Unaware of who will be in the house, reality stars arrive one by one at Marriage Boot Camp’s new digs. Surprise after surprise walks through the door as tension begins to mount in a major way between the boot campers. After an elegant cocktail party to welcome them, the evening takes a shocking turn when Jim and Elizabeth Carroll interrupt to start boot camp with a bang: a lie detector test! Honesty is the lifeblood of boot camp and the directors are out to establish a baseline of truth from the beginning. The stars will be asked the most outrageous questions including the “Deal Breaker” – one whose answer, if revealed immediately, has the potential to destroy their relationship for good. Chaos then soon erupts and battle lines are drawn when for the first time, a reality couple questions Jim and Elizabeth’s boot camp methods. Will this couple stay and work through their issues or pack up and head home?

GET MORE MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP REALITY STARS AT WEtv.com

For more on MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP REALITY STARS, visit www.wetv.com for sneak peeks, deleted scenes, photo galleries and blogs. You’ll also find the weekly behind-the-scenes scoop and exclusive videos. “Like” the MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP page on Facebook and follow @WEtv on Instagram for the full insider experience.

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP REALITY STARS is produced for WE tv by Thinkfactory Media and executive produced by Adam Freeman, Adam Reed, Erin Kelly and Leslie Greif. Executive Producers for WE tv are Lauren P. Gellert and Suzanne Murch.