ALIBI Music Library Takes Film/TV Promotion to Next Level with Launch of ATX

ALIBI Music Library, a trusted partner of movie studios, trailer houses and promo departments with music and sound design placement credits in (among others) “First Man,” “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” “American Horror Story” and “Game of Thrones," today announced the launch of ATX, its new catalog developed exclusively for high-end theatrical trailers and TV series launch promos. Accessible from a separate, dedicated site (atx.alibimusiclibrary.com), ATX is a premium collection of 13 albums and 155 pieces of music so far, all specially themed, structured and mastered to meet the needs of Hollywood’s blockbuster trailer and promo projects.

The ATX catalog features all-original music from an elite group of composers vetted and produced by ALIBI for both their tremendous talent and their commitment to push the sonic boundaries of trailer music production. This collection of music includes sweeping orchestration, explosive thundering sound design, extreme action, aggressively catchy stomps, modern-day western and heart-pounding horror. All tracks are produced with intensely close attention to detail and structured with builds and edit points ideal for cutting trailers. Alt versions and stems are readily available on the site for each track, so editors can slice, dice and make them their own.

“After listening to our film and TV partners for several years, we’ve honed in on what editors truly need when working music into their promotional content,” said Sam Wale, ALIBI’s Director of Production. “The launch of ATX gives us the opportunity to take that experience to a whole other level and really push the limits of production standards. This catalog, which we are actively expanding, will give studios, trailer houses and TV networks some incredible options for theatrical and launch promo marketing.”

Wale is a prolific and passionate composer who has written trailer music for ALIBI from the company’s start. Since joining the team full time in 2014, he has produced more than 500 albums spanning all genres. ATX was developed with the knowledge Wale gained while working directly with editors, customizing trailers for “New Mutants,” “Aquaman” and “Abominable,” to name a few.

Giving each ATX track a unique, signature sound, Wale and his team heavily layered their own custom sound design and sampled instruments with live recordings to create rich sonic textures and atmospheres. They experimented extensively with new musical ideas, sound effects, audio production tools and mixing techniques, carefully crafting these tracks on every level for maximum emotional intensity and impact. All albums were mastered at ALIBI’s in-house studio to ensure the highest quality control and consistency across mixes and stems, with every track pushed to its full potential at the final stage.

All ATX tracks are customizable upon request, and pricing ranges depending on length and scope of use. Contact ALIBI [alibi@alibimusiclibrary.com] for searches, quotes and custom scoring. The ATX catalog is not covered under ALIBI’s blanket or preferred vendor agreements.

Founded in 2011, ALIBI Music Library is a leading provider of music and sound effects for license in advertising, trailers, promos, programming, video games and all other forms of multimedia content. The company’s expertly curated catalog is produced and structured especially for storytelling, with high-quality, searchable tracks, alternate mixes and stems delivering clients robust versatility.