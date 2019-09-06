ALIBI Music Library Enlists Julia Trainor as Music Supervisor

Adding new muscle to its already formidable team, ALIBI Music Library (“ALIBI”) has tapped Julia Trainor as Music Supervisor. Trainor, who brings an exceptional insight and a successful, 14-year track record in entertainment advertising to her new role, will serve ALIBI’s U.S.-based clients. ALIBI is a trusted partner of movie studios, trailer houses, promo departments, video game companies and ad agencies around the globe, its music and sound design helping to promote such notable projects (among many others) as blockbuster Tarantino film “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” hit series “American Horror Story,” popular video game Apex Legends and Amazon’s back-to-school campaign.

Trainor has music supervised over 200 productions throughout her career, encompassing network promos, theatrical trailers, ad campaigns, independent shorts, sizzle reels, upfront presentations and digital spots. Check out highlights from her recent work HERE.

With previous posts at Project X/AV, Cimarron, mOcean and Craig Murray Productions, she also brings the unique perspective of coming from the client side of the business, where she had actually used ALIBI’s music from the company’s inception. This background has given Trainor a keen ability to decipher the creative brief and fully understand the needs and challenges facing marketers.

“I’ve had the opportunity to know and work with Julia for nearly 15 years now, and she is truly a rare breed,” said Jonathan Parks, ALIBI’s founder and Executive Producer. “Not only does she know this business from the inside out by having feet on both sides, but she also just gets it. She has a vision and passion for music supervision that’s unmatched and is a wonderful human being to know personally and work with professionally.”

“As a client, I always found the ALIBI team to be friendly, easy to work with and smart about what music they produce. They always seemed to know just what would be useful music for us and embraced an ‘all killer, no filler’ vibe that I loved,” Trainor added. “I had been looking to segue into the music library side of things, so I jumped at the opportunity when I learned they had the perfect role for me available.”

In addition to her work with ALIBI as a music supervisor, Trainor has had a hand in producing music, including two holiday collections for ALIBI’s high-end trailer/promo catalog, ATX.