ALFRED HABER, INC. STANDS TALL WITH KEY INTERNATIONAL SALES FOR “ELTON JOHN: I’M STILL STANDING – A GRAMMY® SALUTE”

PALISADES PARK, NEW JERSEY –July 23, 2018 – With Elton John’s much anticipated “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour set to begin this September, AlfredHaber, President of Alfred Haber, Inc., today announced a number of recent internationalsalesof Elton John: I’m Still Standing - A GRAMMYSalute, thetwo-hour primetime special celebrating the extraordinary career of this five-time GRAMMY Award-winner. Key broadcasters who have signed on for this extravaganza prior to the start of the tour include: Nine Network(Australia), Rogers (Canada), ITV (UK), WOWOW (Japan), CStar (France), M-Net (South Africa), TV New Zealand (New Zealand), TV2 (Denmark), RTE (Ireland), NRK (Norway) and NPO3 (Netherlands).

Elton John: I’m Still Standing - A GRAMMY Salute is the performance-packed gala concert that boasts incredible renditions of the hitmaker’s greatest tunes, including live performances by Alessia Cara, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Kesha, Miranda Lambert,John Legend, Little Big Town,Chris Martin, Maren Morris, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, and, of course, Elton John himself.

“The stars came out in full force to salute one of the most significant singer/songwriters of all time,” said Haber. “Elton John’s music has touched us all, and we are honored to be a part of bringing this once-in-a-lifetime tribute to audiences around the world.”

Alfred Haber, Inc., previously represented the international distribution of other award- winning TV specials presented by the Recording Academy,including The Beatles: The Night That Changed America — A GRAMMYSalute, Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life — An All-Star GRAMMYSalute, andStayin’ Alive: A GRAMMYSalute To The Music of The Bee Gees.

