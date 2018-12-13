ALFRED HABER TELEVISION, INC. MAKES THE HOLIDAYS BRIGHT WITH INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS TO JOHN LEGEND’S“A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS WITH JOHN AND CHRISSY”

PALISADES PARK, NEW JERSEY – December 13, 2018 – With Christmas just around the corner, Alfred Haber, President of Alfred Haber Television, Inc., announced today that the company has secured the exclusive international distribution rights to A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy (1 x 60’), the brand-new, NBC holiday special starring music superstar and EGOT winner John Legend and his superstar wife, Chrissy Teigen.

The special aired November 28th in the U.S. on the NBC Television Network. Music, comedy, and holiday spirit fill the air as they welcome family, celebrity guests, and special appearances, including Kim Kardashian, Stevie Wonder, Zach Galifianakis, Kenan Thompson, Kris Jenner, along with the “The Voice” Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton. Additionally, the Fab Five fromQueer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness, will make a special cameo with Legend’s daughter Luna.

This hour-long, yuletide delight, produced by Universal Television, Done + Dusted, and Friends at Work, finds John, Chrissy and their children creating the perfect Christmas celebration. This includes John and his band sharing Christmas songs, Chrissy prepping for the party in the kitchen, comedians sharing lots of laughter, and John and Chrissy "surprise caroling" in the neighborhood with Jane Lynch, Darren Criss, Meghan Trainor and Raphael Saadiq.

“Filled with memorable Christmas songs, star-studded celebrities and musicians, and some of today’s funniest comedians, this ‘legendary’ Christmas celebration is sure to be the perfect gift for audiences around the world,” commented Haber.

Holiday songs featured in this celebration include "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” "Christmas Time Is Here," and “What Christmas Means To Me, ”among others.

