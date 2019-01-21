THE 61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® CONTINUE TO ROCK THE WORLD WITH NEW INTERNATIONAL SALES SECURED BY ALFRED HABER, INC.

PALISADES PARK, NEW JERSEY – January 21, 2019 – With the recent news that 15-time GRAMMY Award winner Alicia Keys will host the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards®, and having previously announced key sales to Rogers (Canada), Tencent (China), WOWOW (Japan) and M-Net (Africa), among others, Alfred Haber, President of Alfred Haber, Inc., announced today that the company has secured additional international sales for the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards. Slated to air February 10 on the CBS Television Network for the 47consecutive year, broadcasters who have recently signed on for the 61edition include: 4 Music (UK), Turner (Latin America), Foxtel (Australia), Danmark Radio (Denmark), FOX (Southeast Asia), Solar Entertainment Corporation (Philippines), Norwegian Broadcasting (Norway) and TVNZ (New Zealand).

The first group of artists confirmed to perform during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards are current nominees Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Kacey Musgraves.

“The GRAMMY Awards continue to be the most anticipated musical event the world over,” commented Haber. “Today's greatest music performed by today's greatest musicians, coupled with phenomenal production value, creates a viewing and listening opportunity for broadcast territories around the globe. We at AHI are honored to again be entrusted with bringing the GRAMMY Awards to the international marketplace.”

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards®—music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.



For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com.

ABOUT THE ALFRED HABER COMPANIES

The Alfred Haber Group of Companies – Alfred Haber, Inc., Alfred Haber Distribution, Inc.and Alfred Haber Television, Inc.– together form one of the world's largest distributors of U.S. network annual events and music specials and are leading independent distributors of primetime reality series, specials, and documentaries. We acquire and represent content from a broad list of clients worldwide, including production companies and television broadcasters. For more information about the Alfred Haber companies, please visit www.alfredhaber.com.