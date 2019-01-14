ALFRED HABER TELEVISION, INC. ‘ALL SHOOK UP’ WITH INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS TO THE “ELVIS ALL-STAR TRIBUTE”

PALISADES PARK, NEW JERSEY – January 14, 2019 – AlfredHaber, President of Alfred Haber Television, Inc., announced today that the company has secured the exclusive international distributions rights to the Elvis All-Star Tribute, the brand-new, two-hour, NBC spectacular, that celebrates the network's iconic 1968 television event that helped the legendary Elvis Presley regain his glory and put himself back at the top of the charts. Scheduled to air in the U.S. on February 17 and produced by veteran music producer Ken Ehrlich ("The GRAMMY Awards”), the special features an all-star group of music superstars, including Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Shawn Mendez, Josh Groban, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton and many more, who pay tribute to Elvis, recreating the spectacle – even the staging – of that unforgettable night.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of that epic evening, some of the many Elvis classic, chart-topping songs performed by these artists include Heartbreak Hotel, Hound Dog, All Shook Up, Can’t Help Falling In Love, Jailhouse Rock, Don’t Be Cruel, Blue Suede Shoes, Love Me Tender, That’s All Right, and many more. In addition to the musical performances, the special includes rare Elvis footage, outtakes from the original special and interviews from those involved in the classic evening.

“We all know Elvis Presley as the King of Rock 'n' Roll, but it was his '68 comeback special on NBC that truly secured his reign. Now, 50 years later, the Elvis All-Star Tribute is the fitting salute to the man, his music, and the night he reclaimed his crown,” commented Haber.

ABOUT THE ALFRED HABER COMPANIES

The Alfred Haber Group of Companies – Alfred Haber, Inc., Alfred Haber Distribution, Inc.and Alfred Haber Television, Inc.– together form one of the world's largest distributors of U.S. network annual events and music specials and are leading independent distributors of primetime reality series, specials, and documentaries. We acquire and represent content from a broad list of clients worldwide, including production companies and television broadcasters. For more information about the Alfred Haber companies, please visit www.alfredhaber.com.

ABOUT KEN EHRLICH/AEG EHRLICH VENTURES, LLC.

“Elvis All-Star Tribute” is being produced by Ken Ehrlich for AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC. Ehrlich is one of event television’s most prolific producers, from the annual Grammy Awards telecast, which he has produced since 1980, to numerous single artist and event specials, including the Global Citizens Festival, which he produces for MSNBC.