NBC SPECIAL “bublé!”, STARRING MUSICAL SENSATION MICHAEL BUBLÉ, SET TO AIR AROUND THE WORLD THANKS TO KEY INTERNATIONAL SALES FINALIZED BY ALFRED HABER TELEVISION, INC.

PALISADES PARK, N.J. – May 13, 2019 – Having just recently introduced this NBC special at MIPTV, coupled with the first day of the LA Screenings, Alfred Haber, President of Alfred Haber Television, Inc., announced today the company’s initial key sales for “bublé!”,the one-hour special starring the international, best-selling singer/songwriter/entertainer, Michael Bublé. Leading broadcasters who have already signed on for this musical extravaganza include ITV (U.K.), Nine Network (Australia), Rogers Media (Canada), Bell Media (Canada), and MNet (S. Africa).

“As soon as we revealed that we had acquired the international distribution rights to ‘bublé!’ we started receiving inquiries from broadcasters around the globe…and the response has been stellar,” commented Haber. “Michael Bublé is one of the most sought-after performers in the world and these recent sales certainly prove that point.”

The primetime concert, which aired March 20in the U.S. on NBC, served as a journey through Bublé’s illustrious career and was his most personal special to date. The GRAMMYAward-winning Bublé performed some of the classic songs that inspired him, as well as songs from his new album, “love” ❤. Bublé has sold over 75 million records worldwide and has now starred in seven television specials.

