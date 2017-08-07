Alfred Haber Television, Inc. Reels in Free-to-Air International Distribution Rights for Season Three of Nat Geo’s Top-Rated Show “Wicked Tuna”

PALISADES PARK, NEW JERSEY – August 7, 2017 – Having previously secured free-to-air international rights for Seasons One and Two, Alfred Haber, president of Alfred Haber Television, Inc. (AHTI) announced today that the company has secured the exclusive international television rightsfor the third seasonof the hit reality series Wicked Tuna, one of the top-rated shows on the National Geographic Channel (NatGeo) across all demographics. AHTI is now distributing Seasons One, Two and Three, and is making available 41 one-hour episodes around the world. As such, the company has already licensed the show to leading international broadcasters, including RTL (Germany), Seven Network(Australia), Modern Times Group(Sweden), and Polsat (Poland).

“Season after season, NatGeo’s Wicked Tuna continues to be celebrated as one of the strongest franchises on cable television in the U.S.,” commented Haber. “The deals we have already secured with some of the top broadcasters are evidence that Wicked Tuna is a real catch forviewers not just in the U.S. but around the world.”

Produced by Pilgrim Media Group, Wicked Tuna is about a special breed of fishermen who set out in frigid North Atlantic waters in hopes of catching enough of the elusive, and lucrative, Bluefin tuna, to earn a living. With a fishing window of just 14 weeks and the livelihood of their families at stake, these proud Massachusetts men and women compete out at sea in an ongoing battle for their economic survival.





ABOUT THE ALFRED HABER COMPANIES

ALFRED HABER, INC., ALFRED HABER DISTRIBUTION, INC., and ALFRED HABER TELEVISION, INC., now celebrating 49 years of business, together form the world's largest distributor of U.S. network annualevent programmingand are major independentdistributors of primetime series and specials, including unscripted reality, crime and investigation, clip shows, pop science, music events, and films. For more information about the Alfred Haber companies, please visit www.alfredhaber.com.