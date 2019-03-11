"MOTOWN 60: A GRAMMY® CELEBRATION":A DIAMOND JUBILEE AVAILABLE TO THE WORLD THANKS TO ALFRED HABER, INC.

PALISADES PARK, N.J. – March 11, 2019 – Alfred Haber, President of Alfred Haber, Inc., announced today that the company has secured the exclusive international distribution television rights to “Motown 60: A GRAMMY® Celebration,” the two-hour special honoring the legendary record label, Motown Records, which introduced the world to the incredible sounds of popular soul and R&B music. “Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration” will be broadcast on April 21, 2019, on the CBS Television Network. The company will be offering the special for the first time at the upcoming MIPTV convention.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and music legend Smokey Robinson, “Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration” features an all-star line-up of performers including Motown icons Diana Ross and Stevie Wonder, as well as Ciara, Chloe X Halle, Fantasia, Tori Kelly, John Legend, NE-YO, Pentatonix, Meghan Trainor, and more.

Some of the classic Motown songs featured in this musical tribute include “I’ll Be There,” “My Girl,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Please Mr. Postman,” “Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing,” “Nowhere To Run,” “Superstition,” “Shop Around,” “All Night Long,” “What’s Going On,” “Super Freak,” “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” and more. Also, the incomparable Robinson shares a medley of his greatest hits, including "The Tracks Of My Tears," Ooh Baby Baby" and "Tears Of A Clown.”

“No other record company in history has exerted such a tremendous influence on both the style and substance of popular music and culture – an influence still being felt today,” commented Haber. “Motown made its mark not just on the music industry, but society at large all over the world, regardless of race, age or culture, and we’re proud to be part of this very special tribute.”

"Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration" is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC. Ehrlich is executive producer, Ron Basile, and Chantel Sausedo are producers, and David Wild is the writer/producer.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards – music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.



For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, “like” Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, Tumblr, and YouTube.

ABOUT THE ALFRED HABER COMPANIES

The Alfred Haber Group of Companies – Alfred Haber, Inc., Alfred Haber Distribution, Inc., and Alfred Haber Television, Inc. – together form one of the world's largest distributors of U.S. network annual events and music specials and are leading independent distributors of primetime reality series, specials, and documentaries. We acquire and represent content from a broad list of clients worldwide, including production companies and television broadcasters. For more information about the Alfred Haber companies, please visit www.alfredhaber.com.