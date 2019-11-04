ALFRED HABER TELEVISION, INC. DIGS DEEP AND SECURES EXCLUSIVE INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS TO REALITY SERIES “SHALLOW GRAVE”

PALISADES PARK, N.J. – November 04, 2019 – Alfred Haber, President of Alfred Haber Television, Inc., announced today that the company has acquired the exclusive international distribution rights, excluding the UK, to Shallow Grave (8 x 60’), the gripping new reality series produced in the U.K. and U.S. by Hunch Media, the creators of 999: Killer on the Line (Crime & Investigation-UK) and 50 Ways to Kill Your Lover (Investigation Discovery-US). Shallow Grave is currently airing on Crime & Investigation UK.

“We are pleased to be working with producers Hunch Media and offering Shallow Grave to our international broadcasters,” commented Haber. “A murder involving a ‘shallow grave’ is one of the greatest crime puzzles of all, and this riveting series is certain to keep audiences around the world on the edge of their seats.”

Each episode of Shallow Grave features true stories of murders that have been committed elsewhere, with the victims’ bodies transported and then left at “the deposition site,” or shallow grave. Given the unconventional nature of these crimes, investigators must rely on any semblance of evidence to unravel the mystery. Told from the perspective of lead detectives, the stories of Shallow Grave follow a trail of clues - employing both cutting-edge investigative science and relentless police work – to identify and catch the killer.

