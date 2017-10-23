ALFRED HABER, INC. PITCH PERFECT IN SECURING THE EXCLUSIVE INTERNATIONAL RIGHTS TO “GRAMMYS® GREATEST STORIES: A 60TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL”

PALISADES PARK, NEW JERSEY – October 23, 2017 – On the heels of a very successful MIPCOM, Alfred Haber, President of Alfred Haber, Inc., announced today the company has secured the exclusive international distribution rights to GRAMMYs® Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special. The brand-new, two-hour primetime special will celebrate some of the most memorable, show-stopping performances in the 59-year history of the GRAMMY Awards®. The all-encompassing television event will be broadcast in the U.S.on Friday, November 24th from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT and air on the CBS Television Network.

GRAMMYs® Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special takes viewers on a musical journey through some of television’s most unforgettable GRAMMY moments. The show goes behind the scenes to reveal unknown facts about the incredible performances, and includes recently captured interviews, rare footage, and special appearances by multi-GRAMMY winners Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige, Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, Dave Grohl, Elton John, Bruno Mars, Chris Martin, Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, U2, and Keith Urban, among many others.

“The remarkable performances, combined with the stories behind them, gives viewers a wonderful, new perspective on many of their favorite artists who have appeared over the years on ‘Music’s Biggest Night®,’" commented Haber.

Alfred Haber, Inc., previously represented the international distribution of other Emmy Award® winning TV specials presented by The Recording Academy, including The Beatles: The Night That Changed America — A GRAMMY® Salute, Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life — An All-Star GRAMMY® Salute, and Sinatra 100 — An All-Star GRAMMY® Concert.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY®

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards—music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.





ABOUT THE ALFRED HABER COMPANIES

ALFRED HABER, INC., ALFRED HABER DISTRIBUTION, INC., and ALFRED HABER TELEVISION, INC., together form one of the world's largest distributors of U.S. network annualevent programmingand are major independentdistributors of primetime series and specials, including unscripted reality, crime and investigation, clip shows, pop science, music events, and films. For more information about the Alfred Haber companies, please visit www.alfredhaber.com.