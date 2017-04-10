Alfred Haber, Inc. Gets Lively With Exclusive International Rights for “Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy® Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees”

PALISADES PARK, NEW JERSEY – April 10, 2017 – Alfred Haber, President of Alfred Haber, Inc., announced today the company has recently secured the exclusive international rights for the upcoming “Stayin’ Alive: A GRAMMY® Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees,” a two-hour primetime entertainment special honoring five-time GRAMMY winners The Bee Gees. Marking the 40th Anniversary of Saturday Night Fever, this landmark event is scheduled for broadcast by the CBS Television Network in the U.S. on April 16, 2017, 8-10pm ET/PT.

Hosted by John Travolta and taped in Los Angeles, the iconic tribute features a star-studded line up of performers, including Jason Derulo, Celine Dion, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Pentatonix,Ed Sheeran, Keith Urban, and Stevie Wonder, among many others. Some of the unforgettable Bee Gees songs covered during the special include “How Deep Is Your Love?,” ”Night Fever, How Can You Mend A Broken Heart?,” “To Love Somebody,” “More Than A Woman,” “If I Can’t Have You,” “ Lonely Days,” “Emotion,” and many more.

“The word iconic was created to describe The Bee Gees who created many of pop music's most memorable anthems and helped define an era with the soundtrack for Saturday Night Fever,” commented Haber. “This is a tribute not to be missed, and we are honored to offer this once-in-a-lifetime program tothe international marketplace.”

The evening’s most electrifying moment occurred when founding member Barry Gibb performed “Jive Talkin’” and “You Should Be Dancing,”andwas then joined onstage by the other guest performers in a heart-soaring, show-stopping finale of “Stayin’ Alive” that capped the spectacular salute to one of the most influential acts in music history.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY®

Established in 1957, The Recording Academy is an organization of musicians, songwriters, producers, engineers, and recording professionals dedicated to improving the cultural condition and quality of life for music and its makers. Internationally known for the GRAMMY Awards — the preeminent peer-recognized award for musical excellence and the most credible brand in music — The Recording Academy is responsible for groundbreaking professional development, cultural enrichment, advocacy, education and human services programs. The Academy continues to focus on its mission of recognizing musical excellence, advocating for the well-being of music makers and ensuring music remains an indelible part of our culture. For more information about The Recording Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy / GRAMMYs on Facebook, and join The Recording Academy's social communities on Google+, Instagram, Tumblr, and YouTube.





ABOUT THE ALFRED HABER COMPANIES

ALFRED HABER, INC., ALFRED HABER DISTRIBUTION, INC., and ALFRED HABER TELEVISION, INC., now celebrating 49 years of business, together form one of the world's largest distributors of U.S. network annualevent programmingand are major independentdistributors of primetime series and specials, including unscripted reality, crime and investigation, clip shows, pop science, music events, and films. For more information about the Alfred Haber companies, please visit www.alfredhaber.com.