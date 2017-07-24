Alfred Haber Distribution, Inc. Finds Romance With Key International Broadcasters for the Recently Acquired Showtime Special ‘Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour’

PALISADES PARK, NEW JERSEY – July 24, 2017 – Having just recently announced the acquisition of the top-rated Showtime television special, MADONNA: REBEL HEART TOUR,Alfred Haber, founder of Alfred Haber Distribution, Inc. (AHDI), revealed today that the company has cleared several key sales for the all-new, two-hour event, which was filmed on the recent 2016 tour that earned Madonna the title of highest-grossing solo artist ever. International broadcasters already signed on for this extravaganza include: Nine Network (Australia), NRJ 12 (France), Telefonica (Spain), WOWOW (Japan), and GMA Network (Philippines).

“Madonna’s performance, along with the great production quality from the folks at Live Nationand Showtime, has culminated in a special, must-see event that has already received an extraordinaryreception from the international marketplace,” commented Haber. “Thanks to broadcasters worldwidewho were quick to get on board, the Material Girl’s fans the world over will be able to enjoy this amazing concert presentation.”

Shot around the world and featuring a collection of live and behind-the-scenes footage culminating in performances at the Sydney Olympic Park, the show includes everything Madonna’s fans have come to expect from one of her sold-out concerts: High-energy performances, rebellious theatrical productions, envelope-pushing vignettes and, of course, incredible new hits and the beloved classic songs that have touched her many millions of admirers the world over.





ABOUT THE ALFRED HABER COMPANIES

ALFRED HABER, INC., ALFRED HABER DISTRIBUTION, INC., and ALFRED HABER TELEVISION, INC., now celebrating 49 years of business, together form one of the world's largest distributors of U.S. network annual event programming and are major independent distributors of primetime series and specials, including unscripted reality, crime and investigation, clip shows, pop science, music events, and films. For more information about the Alfred Haber companies, please visit www.alfredhaber.com.