ALFRED HABER DISTRIBUTION, INC. (AHDI) GLIDES INTO THE NEW YEAR WITH KEY INTERNATIONAL SALES FOR THE 22nd ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD (SAG) AWARDS®

PALISADES PARK, NEW JERSEY – January 28, 2016 – Alfred Haber, president of Alfred Haber Distribution, Inc. (AHDI), announced today that the company has secured a number of significant sales in key international territories for this year’s 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards®. This star-studded event – the only awards show in which actors vote for actors – is set to air live in the U.S. on Saturday, January 30, 2016 simultaneously on both TNT and TBS. Among the broadcasters who have already signed on board for this year’s premiere event are: Global (Canada), Turner (Latin America), RTL-CBS (Southeast Asia), M-Net (Africa), DR (Denmark), ABS-CBN (Philippines), Turner (Germany), Power TV (Turkey), and FOX International Channels (Belgium/ Netherlands).

“Entering its 22nd year, the SAG Awards continues as one of today’s most eagerly anticipated award shows,” commented Haber. “For over two decades now, this distinguished event has been embraced by viewers around the globe and we are thrilled to offer this must-see event to key international markets.”

Among the superstar Screen Actor Guild Award nominees this year are Cate Blanchett for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role (“Carol”), Christian Bale for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role (“The Big Short”), Michael Fassbender for Outstanding

Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, and Rachel McAdams for Outstanding Performance by a female Actor in a Supporting Role (“Spotlight”). The event will also honor and pay tribute to the Emmy-award winner comedian/actress, Carol Burnett, with the Guild’s most prestigious tribute, the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award for career achievement.

ABOUT SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA represents approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists and other media professionals. SAG-AFTRA members are the faces and voices that entertain and inform America and the world. With national offices in Los Angeles and New York, and local offices nationwide, SAG-AFTRA members work together to secure the strongest protections for media artists into the 21st century and beyond. Visit SAG-AFTRA online at SAGAFTRA.org.

ABOUT THE ALFRED HABER COMPANIES

ALFRED HABER, INC., ALFRED HABER DISTRIBUTION, INC., and ALFRED HABER TELEVISION, INC., now celebrating 48 years of business, together form the world's largest distributor of U.S. network annual event programming and are major independent distributors of primetime series and specials, including unscripted reality, crime and investigation, clip shows, pop science, music events, and films. For more information about the ALFRED HABER companies, please visit www.alfredhaber.com.