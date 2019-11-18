THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS PITCH PERFECT® THANKS TO KEY SALES SECURED BY ALFRED HABER, INC.

PALISADES PARK, NEW JERSEY – November 18, 2019 – With the nominations set for this coming Wednesday, coupled with the recent news that Alicia Keys will serve as host for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®, Alfred Haber, President of Alfred Haber, Inc., announced today that the company has secured key international sales for Music’s Biggest Night. Slated to air January 26, 2020on the CBS Television Network for the 48consecutive year, the year’s most prestigious televised music awards show promises to be another memorable evening of great musical performances as today’s top artists and nominees gather to celebrate the year’s best music. Leading broadcasters who have recently signed on for the62nd edition include Rogers (Canada), WOWOW (Japan), Tencent (China), Foxtel (Australia), Viacom 18 (India), BAM Asia (Southeast Asia), Channel One (Russia), TV4 (Sweden), TVNZ (New Zealand), Telefonica (Spain), Telemicro (Dominican Republic), YLE (Finland), and others.

“We are honored to once again be representing the GRAMMY Awards to the international marketplace,” commented Haber. “This annual extravaganza continues to be the most anticipated musical event of the year, and we are grateful to be able to offer broadcasters the world over what promises to be another amazing show.”

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy™ represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards—music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.



For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT THE ALFRED HABER COMPANIES

The Alfred Haber Group of Companies – Alfred Haber, Inc., Alfred Haber Distribution, Inc.and Alfred Haber Television, Inc.– together form one of the world's largest distributors of U.S. network annual events and music specials and are leading independent distributors of primetime reality series, specials, and documentaries. We acquire and represent content from a broad list of clients worldwide, including production companies and television broadcasters