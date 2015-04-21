Albis Technologies TV CONNECT 2015 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

Exhibiting with Beenius at Stand 17 and Nordija at Stand 91

At TV Connect 2015, Albis Technologies will demonstrate the latest advancements in its multimedia solutions, which offer superior quality design, reliability, and flexibility to IPTV and OTT service providers.

One of the key highlights from Albis Technologies' Multimedia Solutions product line will be the SceneGate(TM) STB series. Designed to support a variety of traditional (e.g. IPTV, broadcast television, and VOD) and value-added services (e.g. OTT, interactive content, and media sharing), Albis Technologies' SceneGate STBs and SDK help service providers deliver a game-changing television experience to subscribers and boost their revenue streams.

Key Product and Technology Demonstrations

SceneGate(TM) 8083

At TV Connect 2015, Albis Technologies will demonstrate its SceneGate(TM) 8083 STB with a variety of third-party middleware applications, designed to bring flexibility and scalability to the delivery of IPTV and OTT services. Using the SceneGate 8083, service providers can offer the ultimate entertainment experience to viewers.

The SceneGate 8083 makes it easy for service providers to deploy new revenue-generating services such as multiscreen live TV, VOD, and catch-up TV (for up to seven days). Featuring a simple UI, the SceneGate 8083 can run on an exclusively developed global CDN. The platform is based on an open software architecture that can be easily integrated with today's popular OTT services. DLNA-based media sharing is available, enabling in-home streaming and multiroom environments.

All SceneGate STBs feature a flexible SDK that supports open APIs for integration with native- or browser-based middleware clients and applications. Through open API technology and a unified media framework, the SceneGate platform enables seamless integration with IPTV and OTT services. Accessories -- such as wireless dongles, keyboards, and storage devices -- can be connected to the STB to add to the end user experience. Sophisticated security features guarantee the protection of a service provider's valuable assets.

SceneGate(TM) 8073

Albis Technologies will showcase the SceneGate(TM) 8073 entry-level OTT and IPTV STB, which is capable of delivering crystal-clear 1080p HD resolution. The SceneGate 8073 features a contemporary, extremely small footprint -- 85 mm wide x 85 mm deep x 35 mm high -- and advanced functionalities, such as DLNA-based in-home media streaming and sharing, offering service providers a cost-effective solution for delivering a superior television experience to end users.

The SceneGate 8073 supports a broad range of standardized interfaces from analogue to digital, making it suitable for multiple types of video, audio, and data transmissions. Advanced system-on-a-chip technology optimizes the platform's processing power and memory, enabling service providers to deliver sophisticated HTML5-based applications and visually-appealing user interfaces to end users. Through the SceneGate 8073, providers can customize the look and feel of their service offerings to enhance their customers' overall television experience.

Company Overview:

About Albis Technologies (www.albistechnologies.com)

Albis Technologies is a leading provider of business access and multimedia solutions to the telecommunications industry and engineering services to the broader information and communications technology (ICT) industry. Through Albis Technologies' quality engineered and future-proof solutions, which can be tailored to a customer's exact requirements, the company provides the reliability, flexibility, and scalability that is essential in today's ever-changing ICT landscape.

The Access Solutions division offers a comprehensive portfolio of business access, mobile backhaul, wholesale, and cloud solutions that meet operators' demand to boost revenue, increase customer satisfaction and retention, and lower operating costs. The Multimedia Solutions division offers an array of sophisticated, high-performance set-top box solutions that guarantee a superior end-user experience for IPTV and OTT services.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Albis Technologies provides first-class solutions and services to its customers, partners, and end users around the world. Albis Technologies is a member of UET United Electronic Group; the company's primary focus is electronics and technology. UET is structured into three business units: systems, manufacturing, and services.

