Albis Technologies Expands Range of MEF CE 2.0-Certified Business Access Solutions

Company's ACCEED 2102 and 2104 Ethernet Demarcation Devices Support All Next-Generation Carrier Ethernet Services, Including E-Access, E-LAN, E-Line, and E-Tree

ZÜRICH -- Nov. 19, 2014 -- Albis Technologies announced today that additional members of its ACCEED family of Ethernet Demarcation Devices (EDD) have been granted Carrier Ethernet (CE) 2.0 certification. Using the ACCEED 2102 and 2104 fiber access solutions, telco operators and service providers can reliably deliver a wide range of CE services, including E-Access, E-LAN, E-Line, and E-Tree.

"Worldwide, many operators and service providers are introducing MEF CE 2.0 services to enhance their offerings and revenue streams. To successfully make the transition into the Carrier Ethernet world, they need advanced business access solutions that ensure reliability in a multivendor environment," said Patrik Schoenenberger, head of Access Solutions and vice president of Albis Technologies. "We're proud to say that Albis Technologies' ACCEED family has passed all of the stringent quality constraints of the MEF CE 2.0 certification process. This allows us to provide the telecommunications industry with a robust solution for delivering end-to-end Carrier Ethernet services."

Albis Technologies leads the industry in supporting next-generation standards and specifications, including MEF CE 2.0, to accelerate the time to market for new Ethernet services. In order to comply with MEF CE 2.0, CE technology must pass a strict set of requirements. This process guarantees that service providers and operators in the telecommunications industry can effectively deliver end-to-end CE services without experiencing any impact on performance. CE 2.0 improves upon the CE 1.0 standard by defining several new features such as support for multiCoS (multiple classes of service), superior manageability, and simplified interconnect capabilities for eight standard service types.

Prior to receiving MEF CE 2.0 certification, Albis Technologies' ACCEED EDDs underwent an extensive authorization process in an independent laboratory, passing each test unconditionally. The ACCEED family of EDDs supports high-speed CE services on a variety of platforms. Using the high-performance devices, service providers and operators can implement high-revenue services spanning a wide range of applications, including high-speed business access, network demarcation for wholesale solutions, reliable mobile backhaul, and utility solutions.

More information on Albis Technologies' EDDs and other products is available at http://www.albistechnologies.com/en/access-solutions/access-home.php.

From digital set-top boxes to business access products, Albis Technologies delivers innovative and tailored solutions. Customers, partners, and end users benefit from Albis Technologies' expert knowledge, quality products, and reliable cooperation. With global coverage of both business and consumer solutions, Albis Technologies has demonstrated a proven track record of experience and competence. Albis Technologies is headquartered in Switzerland.

