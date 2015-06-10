Albis Technologies and ELCON Systemtechnik to Showcase Wider Product Portfolio at ANGA COM 2015

ZÜRICH -- June 9, 2015 -- At ANGA COM 2015, booth 10.1/M15, Albis Technologies and ELCON Systemtechnik will showcase an improved and combined product portfolio, demonstrating breakthroughs in all-IP voice migration with ISDN over Internet, remote powering for FTTx and mobile cell nodes, and hosted IPTV and OTT video provisioning. The ANGA COM exhibition and conference, one of Europe's premiere events for broadband operators and content providers, will be the first time that Albis Technologies and ELCON Systemtechnik team up after recently being acquired by UET United Electronic Technology. During the show, they will showcase telecommunications solutions that enable operators to accelerate and improve their service, while increasing operational efficiency and speed to market.

The companies' business access solutions enable the launch of new Carrier Ethernet services, bringing the potential for significant business growth to customers. On display at ANGA COM will be the ACCEED family of Ethernet Demarcation Devices (EDD) including the MEF-certified broadband intelligent gateway (BIG) 2862 all-in-one Carrier Ethernet gateway. Using these solutions for connectivity services, mobile backhaul, and wholesale applications, operators can improve time to market while maintaining high-integrity networks.

Another major highlight at ANGA COM will be the BIG 5530, which offers a seamless migration and business continuity, optimizing the delivery of ISDN services over all-IP networks.

In the area of powering and optimization solutions, the fully managed RPS 1600 remote powering system and management platform will be showcased. When leveraged for power feed and network management use cases, the solutions bring increased operational efficiency to operators while optimizing use of existing infrastructure.

At ANGA COM, the companies will also provide a live end-to-end demonstration of an IPTV and OTT solution featuring SceneGate(TM) set-top boxes. The solution is designed to support a variety of traditional (e.g., IPTV, broadcast television, and VOD) and value-added services (e.g., OTT, interactive content, and media sharing) without requiring operators to build a dedicated network and infrastructure, enabling them to create new and improved revenue streams.

