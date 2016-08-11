albis-elcon IBC2016 Exhibitor Preview

Sept. 8-12

Amsterdam

albis-elcon -- Exhibiting With Technology Partners Askey at Stand 1.A40 and ALI at Stand 5.C01

At IBC2016, albis-elcon's new SceneFlex integration approach for set-top boxes (STBs) will come alive, with the first implementations on real-world products.

Technology Demos

SceneFlex STB Model

albis-elcon will highlight its SceneFlex set-top box (STB) approach at IBC2016, which has been implemented on SoC from ALI and Askey STBs. SceneFlex features a completely open business model, giving operators the flexibility to select hardware, architecture, and operating system, as well as respective supply chain and logistics schemes. By allowing service providers to implement an STB system comprised of best-of-breed components, SceneFlex speeds up the roll-out of new IP-based TV services while minimizing costs and increasing customer satisfaction.

With SceneFlex, a variety of business models are supported, including turnkey hosted solutions, greenfield solutions, and integration projects. Offering support for both Android(TM)-based 4K solutions as well as low-end, Linux(TM)-based systems, SceneFlex enables service providers to meet the ever-changing demands in the market. A transparent pricing model ensures that service providers only pay for the features and capabilities they need, keeping costs low.

Company Overview:

albis-elcon supplies communication service providers with products and systems for fiber and copper data transmission and power feeding to enable broadband network deployment, IP network migration, and Internet TV distribution -- all of which are fully managed and software controlled. With 15 million installed devices in more than 40 countries, the company is well-positioned to deliver superior-engineered hardware, software, network management, and implementation services.

Data transmission was the beginning, software control is the present, and network behaviour prediction is the future. Data management is the focus. Customer satisfaction is the priority.

albis-elcon -- power to complete networks. More at www.albis-elcon.com.

