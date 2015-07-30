Albis Elcon IBC2015 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

Albis Elcon -- Stands 14.C11 and 14.C04

At IBC2015, Albis Elcon will demonstrate its total solutions approach to delivering IPTV and OTT services.

At the heart of each Albis Elcon solution are the company s SceneGate(TM) set-top boxes (STBs), which support a variety of traditional (e.g. IPTV, broadcast television, and VOD) and value-added services (e.g. OTT, interactive content, and media sharing). Through their superior quality design, reliability, and flexibility, SceneGate STB solutions help service providers deliver the ultimate television experience to subscribers.

Albis Elcon s total solutions strategy is designed to reduce operators CAPEX and dramatically shorten time to market for new services.

Technology Demos

NEW SceneGate(TM) Flex STB

Albis Elcon will provide several live demonstrations of its next-generation SceneGate(TM) STB at IBC2015, showing attendees how they can use the STB solution in various applications.

The newest SceneGate Flex STB model is based on a powerful ARM(R) CPU and GPU architecture that supports broadcast, broadband, and OTT services, combined with the latest STB middleware and broadband software solutions. Through the SoC s high-performance ARM Mali(TM) GPU, service providers can deliver ultra-smooth 3D graphics, enhancing the user experience. The SoC features HEVC decoding, enabling service providers to deliver HD-quality content at the lowest possible bitrates. Using the Albis Elcon s SceneGate STB, service providers can offer high-quality content to a greater number of customers using less bandwidth, or more channels using the same amount of bandwidth.

Turnkey Solution

At IBC2015, Albis Elcon will showcase its next-generation SceneGate(TM) STB as a turnkey solution that is pre-integrated with third-party middleware, conditional access, and backend systems, enabling service providers to introduce new revenue-generating offerings with a very short time to market (i.e., approximately 14 days). The turnkey solution offers a pay-as-you-grow approach to scalability, significantly reducing CAPEX for service providers. By providing operators with a reliable, affordable, and low-maintenance carrier-grade STB solution, Albis Elcon makes it easy to deliver a cutting-edge television experience to subscribers in a matter of just weeks.

During the demo Albis Elcon will also highlight a variety of new features for the SceneGate STB, such as internal WiFi, USB 3.0, and HDMI 1.4, to enable a more connected home entertainment experience for end users.

Key Products on Display

SceneGate(TM) 8073 and 8083 STBs

Also on display at IBC2015 will be Albis Elcon s globally deployed SceneGate(TM) 8073 and SceneGate 8083 STBs. The SceneGate 8083 is ideal for service providers that want to deploy new revenue-generating services such as multiscreen live TV, VOD, and catch-up TV (for up to seven days). Featuring a simple UI, the SceneGate 8083 can run on an exclusively developed global CDN. The platform is based on an open software architecture that can be easily integrated with today s popular OTT services. DLNA-based media sharing is available, enabling in-home streaming and multiroom environments.

The SceneGate 8073 is suited more toward operators looking for an entry-level OTT and IPTV STB capable of delivering crystal-clear 1080p HD resolution. The SceneGate 8073 features a contemporary, extremely small footprint -- 85 mm wide x 85 mm deep x 35 mm high -- and advanced functionalities, such as DLNA-based in-home media streaming and sharing, offering service providers a cost-effective solution for delivering a superior television experience to end users.

Company Overview:

About ELCON Systemtechnik (www.elcon-system.com)

ELCON Systemtechnik develops, manufactures, and supplies innovative and future-oriented solutions for the telecommunications industry in the areas of access networks and power distribution. Focused on network optimization, ELCON is the market leader in network powering and termination solutions for private and corporate customers and mobile radio services. As of today, well over 11 million ELCON products have been installed by leading telecom network operators in 34 countries worldwide.

ELCON was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Germany. The company has two R&D centers and a modern manufacturing site in Hartmannsdorf near Chemnitz, with sales and service offices in various locations throughout Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Austria.

About Albis Technologies (www.albistechnologies.com)

Albis Technologies is a leading provider of business access and multimedia solutions to the telecommunications industry and engineering services to the broader information and communications technology (ICT) industry. Through quality engineered and future-proof solutions, which can be tailored to a customer s exact requirements, Albis provides the reliability, flexibility, and scalability that is essential in today s ever-changing ICT landscape.



The company s Access Solutions division offers a comprehensive portfolio of business access, mobile backhaul, wholesale, and cloud solutions that meet operators demand to boost revenue, increase customer satisfaction and retention, and lower operating costs. The Multimedia Solutions division offers an array of sophisticated, high-performance set-top box solutions that guarantee a superior end user experience for IPTV and OTT services. The Engineering division develops customized connected system solutions: web, wireless, and mobile applications plus devices.



Headquartered in Switzerland, Albis Technologies provides first-class solutions and services to its customers, partners, and end users around the world.

Albis Technologies and ELCON Systemtechnik are members of UET United Electronic Group; the company s primary focuses are electronics and services. UET is structured into four business areas: systems, manufacturing, engineering, and services.

IMAGE DOWNLOADS



Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Albis/AlbisElcon-SceneGate-8083.jpg

Caption: SceneGate(TM) 8083

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Albis/AlbisElcon-SceneGate-8073_Front.png

Caption: SceneGate(TM) 8073