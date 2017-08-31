Alamodome Selects VITEC's IPTV and Digital Signage Platform in Facility Upgrade

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Aug. 31, 2017 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that its EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform has been selected to distribute broadcast-grade video streams to displays within the newly upgraded concessions areas in San Antonio's Alamodome arena. VITEC's EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Sports Venue Solution utilizes the facility's existing IP network to stream live event video, low latency game-day camera sources and eye-catching digital signage content to TV monitors.



Designed as a turnkey solution for all video distribution and digital signage requirements in today's multi-purpose venues, VITEC's EZ TV empowers video production teams and event operators to easily replace legacy video and signage solutions or add new capabilities in existing facilities. EZ TV is 100 percent agnostic to the network type and TV monitor brands, making it easy to integrate to any environment and immediately upgrade the venue's ability to distribute HD video in ultra-low delay to any screen, centrally manage TV channels, in-house feeds, menu boards and signage campaigns.



"We are proud to have been selected to drive the video experience in the upgraded Alamodome facility," said Eli Garten, VP IPTV and enterprise video solutions at VITEC. "We designed EZ TV to be a powerful system that is easy-to-deploy and easy-to-manage. It enables sports and entertainment venues to elevate engagement levels and the overall experience of visitors and fans, while reducing new overhead and operating costs for the owners. We're happy to see Alamodome being added to a growing list of high profile venues that select EZ TV for its scalable architecture, cutting-edge capabilities and ease of use."



About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.



Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.



