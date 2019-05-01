Akamai, SSIMWAVE talk to highlight value of “Good” at Streaming Media East

Waterloo, ON, Canada, May 1, 2019 – Akamai Technologies’ Thomas Stark and SSIMWAVE® co-founder Dr. Zhou Wang will discuss how optimizing consumer Quality of Experience (QoE) can increase subscriber satisfaction and boost media industry revenues during a Streaming Media East panel open to all registered attendees.

Stark, Product Marketing Manager for Media in EMEA for Akamai, and Dr. Wang, the Emmy Award-winning Chief Science Officer for SSIMWAVE, will address the linkage between video quality and media bottom lines, drawing from an Akamai white paper entitled: “What Does ‘Good’ Look Like?” The panelists will outline how advances in the Structural Similarity index method - notably SSIMWAVE’s SSIMPLUS® system - can provide content owners, content distributors and equipment vendors with the precise measurements needed to make video better.

The panel will be held on Tuesday, May 7 from 10:55 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. as part of the Discovery Track. Nadine Krefetz, a leading author on streaming media technologies, will moderate the session at the New York Hilton Midtown.

“The Akamai paper singles out both the importance of Perceptual Quality and the unparalleled value of SSIMPLUS in measuring video fidelity as seen by the viewer,” said Dr. Wang. “The findings are particularly significant for OTT and D2C services that depend on network conditions and need to take into account the different devices on which content is being delivered and experienced.”

In addition to the panel discussion, Dr. Wang also will deliver a presentation on “Unifying Monitoring and Metrics to Maximize Viewer QoE” on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and SSIMWAVE will show at its Booth #119 how SSIMPLUS can help the video industry measure and objectively score performance at every point in the delivery pipeline. The SSIMWAVE booth will include demonstrations of how SSIMPLUS can verify OTT and D2C workflow performance in live or on-demand content and advertising.; a demonstration of how SSIMWAVE technology can capture the most common issues with video quality like video freezes, macroblocking, audio silence and other impairments; and an interactive display that will allow attendees to compare their impressions of video quality against actual SSIMPLUS viewer scores.