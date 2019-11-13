AJA Upgrades Ki Pro GO & Ki Pro Ultra Plus

Chiba, Japan, Inter BEE Booth #7312 (November 13, 2019) –AJA Video Systems has introduced new upgrades for its Ki Pro Family of production-proven file-based recorders. A new v1.5 firmware update for Ki Pro GO adds timecode recording and playback, expanded primary and backup recording to all USB ports and new clip naming and segment recording. Ki Pro Ultra Plus v5.0 introduces a new Infinite Recording feature that allows the unit to act as an always running backup recorder. Both firmware updates will be available soon to customers as free downloads.

Ki Pro GO is AJA’s new portable, multi-channel H.264 recorder and player, featuring up to 4-channels of simultaneous HD and SD capture to affordable, off-the-shelf USB media. With the v1.5 firmware update, Ki Pro GO now records and plays video with timecode. The timecode can originate from an incoming SDI video’s RP188 data, be recorded as the time of date or be specified to start at a specific hour. For playback, timecode values are automatically embedded as RP188 data on Ki Pro GO’s SDI outputs. The v1.5 update also expands backup and primary recording to all five USB ports, providing users with increased flexibility to choose their desired recording destination. Additionally, the update adds new clip naming and segment recording, automatically creating a unique file name for each clip and identifying each segment of a continuous recording for extended event time needs.

The Ki Pro Ultra Plus is a multi-channel HD Apple ProRes® and single-channel 4K Avid DNxHR and ProRes recorder. The v5.0 firmware update adds numerous performance enhancements and a new Infinite Record mode that automatically captures all footage, providing the ability to run as an always running backup recorder. Infinite Record mode includes automatic formatting and rollover to both AJA Pak Media slots for uninterrupted recording, so there is no downtime when one drive fills up. Ki Pro Ultra Plus offers up to 4-channels of simultaneous HD recording, or 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD recording and playback via SDI and HDMI.

“Following lots of positive feedback from our users, we’ve upgraded Ki Pro GO with even more functionality to streamline H.264 recording and flexibility throughout production,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “With our new update to Ki Pro Ultra Plus, we’re delivering even more features that customers have been asking for, like Infinite Recording.”

Pricing and Availability

Ki Pro GO v1.5 and Ki Pro Ultra Plus v5.0 are available soon as free downloads from the on AJA’s website. For more information on the full Ki Pro Family, visit our website.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website.