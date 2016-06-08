AJA Unveils New HA5-Fiber Mini-Converter at InfoComm 2016

Las Vegas, NV, InfoComm Conference, Stand C8344 (June 8, 2016) -- At InfoComm 2016 in Las Vegas, NV, AJA Video Systems introduced a new Mini-Converter, the HA5-Fiber, for HDMI to 3G-SDI conversion. The small form factor enables this Mini-Converter to easily fit onto the back of a camera or neatly behind an equipment rack, extending HDMI signals up to 10km.

“As the challenges that ProAV, film and broadcast professionals face continue to evolve, we’re working rapidly to expand our line of Mini-Converters to support the widest number of video formats. HA5-Fiber is great for any scenario where an HDMI signal needs to be extended long distances. Whether from a camera or extending signal paths from HDMI sources in racks, this new Mini makes it very easy to integrate HDMI signals into fiber infrastructure,” said AJA President Nick Rashby.

HA5-Fiber enables conversion of HDMI to 3G-SDI over single mode optical Fiber, with up to 8-channel embedded audio supported in the HDMI input. The Mini-Converter features a 2-channel RCA style audio input, an SDI embedded audio output, an optical output and a 5-year warranty.

Pricing and Availability

HA5-Fiber (US MSRP of $695.00) will be available in July 2016 through AJA’s worldwide reseller network. This Mini-Converter will ship with a power supply and USB 2 cable. For more information, visit: https://www.aja.com/en/category/mini-converters.

