AJA System Test Lite Software Available For Free on the Apple Store

New Version of AJA’s Popular Software Measures Disk Speed Performance

Grass Valley, CA —AJA Video Systems today released AJA System Test Lite, a version of the company’s popular speed test software, available today on the Apple Store. AJA System Test Lite is an Apple Store version of AJA’s free System Test cross-platform application for measuring and reporting system and storage performance.

AJA System Test Lite is a great way to test a storage system with a real world speed test. Designed with digital video and post production needs in mind, it emulates the writing and reading of video files to and from a hard disk, SSD, RAID, or NAS. AJA System Test Lite displays results in a simple, easy to read format, by either data rate or frame rate, including graphs that show performance over time. Users can specify resolutions, color spaces, bit depths, compression types and file container types to emulate a specific digital video production/post workflow, and do preliminary evaluation to see if their storage systems will support their workflows before practical testing begins.

“Our System Test software has proven to be incredibly popular for video professionals and we’re excited to offer a new version available through the Apple Store for Mac OS X Users,” said Nick Rashby, AJA Video Systems. “It’s a really well designed piece of software, and very useful in any video workflow scenario.”

AJA System Test Lite Features:

Drive Performance Fine-tuning—perform a speed test on any drive to get insight into the read-write performance and overall throughput of the system. Using this information, refine drive speeds and performance to provide the bandwidth necessary to support your workflow.

Simple Interface—test results are displayed in a clear layout and pull-down menus allow for quick selection of the type of test to run, which drive to evaluate, the video size and frame rate as well as overall file size and any connected video device.

Detailed Results and Reporting—display results as MB/second or FPS with graphed displays to spot trends in performance; generate reports as text displays that can easily be copied into spreadsheets or third-party software for more detailed analysis and archiving.

AJA System Test Lite is available as a free download today at this link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/aja-system-test-lite/id1092006274?mt=12. System Test 2.1, with PCIe tests for I/O device performance, is also available for Mac or Windows as a free download from https://www.aja.com/en/family/software and is compatible with AJA KONA, Io, and T-TAP products.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional, broadcast and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

