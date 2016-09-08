AJA Ships U-TAP USB 3.0 Ingest Devices

U-TAP HDMI and U-TAP SDI Offer Simple, High Quality Audio and Video Ingest

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 (September 8, 2016)—AJA Video Systems today ships U-TAP HDMI and U-TAP SDI offering high quality HD/SD capture through a bus powered USB 3.0 port. The U-TAP products offer a simple, cost-effective and portable solution for plug and play capture that is compatible with OS X and Windows, and a broad range of software applications. From video conferencing to streaming, social media video applications and more, U-TAP brings powerful functionality and simple operation without requiring any additional driver software.

U-TAP Features:

Capture Options —U-TAP HDMI can capture from HDMI sources including cameras, switchers or any non-HDCP input. U-TAP SDI supports capture of up to 1080p 60 professional 3G-SDI signals.

Portability —U-TAP devices are small and easily transportable, housed in durable aluminum cases.

Universal Support —U-TAP HDMI and U-TAP SDI run on drivers built into OS X and Windows with nearly universal support for a range of video and audio software. Support for Linux™ will be coming soon.

USB 3.0—Simple connectivity for both consumer and professional workflows; bus powered so no external power supply is needed.

Pricing and Availability

U-TAP HDMI and U-TAP SDI are currently available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network at a US MSRP of $345 each. For more information about these products, visit: https://www.aja.com/en/products/u-tap-hdmi and https://www.aja.com/en/products/u-tap-sdi.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

