AJA Releases v1.2 Firmware for CION™ Production Camera at NAB 2015

Las Vegas, NV -- AJA Video Systems unveiled v1.2 firmware for its CION 4K/UltraHD and 2K/HD professional production camera today at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show 2015. The field-upgradeable software update brings CION users around the world additional image improvements, new features and several other enhancements. It is available for free download here: https://www.aja.com/en/products/cion#support .

CION v1.2 updates:

White Balance: Improved white balance performance for over exposed image portions

Video Levels: Improved video levels with higher IRE values available for various EI, gamma and color correction combinations.

Gamma/Color correction: Additional gamma and color correction options for higher EI 800 and EI 1000 values.

New LUT support: Internal video gamma LUT for external monitoring of the Expanded 1 or Disabled gamma selections when an external LUT device is not in use.

Auto White Balance Alarm: Notifies users if an image does not contain a sufficient value of white or grey to perform an appropriate white balance and reverts to the unity setting.

Time Lapse Function Indicator: Interval record (time lapse) indication for the superimposed monitoring overlay.

Expanded RGB output: SMPTE or full RGB range values can now be selected for the main SDI outputs.

Ergonomic and lightweight with unparalleled connectivity, CION is capable of shooting at 4K/UltraHD and 2K/HD resolutions. In-camera recording directly to the Apple ProRes family of codecs, including 12-bit ProRes 444, enables incredible image quality capture to cost-effective AJA Pak SSD media at up to 4K/60p, and offers compatibility with a wide range of post production applications. CION can also output AJA Raw at up to 4K 120fps via 4 x 3G-SDI or up to 4K 30fps via Thunderbolt™.

“We're thrilled by the enthusiasm we’ve seen for CION from the community thus far and we’ve been blown away by the incredible images our users are creating; it’s fueling our team’s efforts to regularly bring users new features and improvements that will help solve common production problems,” says Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “CION already offers so many great features at an incredible price point, and this software update is just another example of our commitment to make it even greater with the integration of some of our most popular user-requested features.”

CION v1.2 firmware is field-upgradeable, easily uploaded to the CION camera via a built-in web UI with a standard web-browser, and recommended for all CION users.

About CION

CION features a 4K sized CMOS sensor with electronic global shutter and integrated optical low pass filter/Infrared cut filter combined to produce stable, color accurate images without moiré patterning. CION has more simultaneous on-set monitoring outputs than any other camera in its class, alongside a built-in confidence monitor and LAN browser video tap. Users can choose a combination of 2 x 4K/UltraHD and 3 x 2K/HD or 8 x 2K/HD, check each camera feed in multi-cam setups through an integrated LAN connection, and monitor remaining recording time all in tandem. The unique LAN port and embedded webserver facilitates full remote configuration and control, so users can set up and control or gang-control multiple CION cameras via a standard web browser. Made from a lightweight yet strong magnesium alloy and featuring a contoured suede shoulder pad, CION is easy to setup and comfortable to operate. Using AJA’s Pak Dock on set, CION operators can also achieve fast transfer speeds via Thunderbolt™ or USB3 for immediate access to files for back up and editing. Third party lens mounts are available which allow the use of Canon EF/FD, Nikon G/F, ARRI Bayonet, Panavision Lens systems.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing for CION is US MSRP $8,995. AJA Pak SSD media is available at a US MSRP of $695 (256GB) and $1295 (512GB). AJA Pak Dock is available at a US MSRP of $395 along with a host of other AJA camera accessories. To place orders, please visit http://www.aja.com/en/where-to-buy#wtb-cion for a list of AJA CION resellers. For additional CION information and a full list of features, visit www.aja.com

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional, broadcast and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

