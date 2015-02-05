AJA Releases v1.1 Firmware for CION™ Production Camera

Field-Upgradeable Update Offers New Features and Improvements

Grass Valley, CA -- AJA Video Systems today released v1.1 firmware for the new CION 4K/UltraHD and 2K/HD production camera. The camera started shipping just over one month ago, and this software update increases the Exposure Index (EI) values to EI 320, EI 500, EI 800 and EI 1000, as well as offering improved highlight handling capabilities.

Ergonomic and lightweight in design with unparalleled connectivity, CION is capable of shooting at 4K/UltraHD and 2K/HD resolutions. In-camera recording directly to the Apple ProRes family of codecs, including 12-bit ProRes 444, enables incredible image quality capture to cost-effective AJA Pak SSD media at up to 4K/60p, and offers compatibility with a wide range of post production applications. CION can also output AJA Raw at up to 4K 120fps via 4 x 3G-SDI or up to 4K 30fps via Thunderbolt™.

“CION is a breakthrough camera system with many unmatched features at an incredible price point,” says Nick Rashby, president, AJA Video Systems. “This new firmware update reflects our ongoing commitment to developing user-requested new features and improvements for CION.”

The v1.1 firmware is field-upgradeable, and is easily uploaded to the CION camera via the built-in web UI with a standard web-browser. This new v1.1 firmware is recommended for all CION users.

About CION

CION features a 4K sized CMOS sensor with electronic global shutter and integrated optical low pass filter/Infrared cut filter combined to produce stable, color accurate images without moiré patterning. CION has more simultaneous on-set monitoring outputs than any other camera in its class, alongside a built-in confidence monitor and LAN browser video tap. Users can choose a combination of 2 x 4K/UltraHD and 3 x 2K/HD or 8 x 2K/HD, check each camera feed in multi-cam setups through an integrated LAN connection, and monitor remaining recording time all in tandem. The unique LAN port and embedded webserver facilitates full remote configuration and control, so users can set up and control or gang control multiple CION cameras via a standard web browser. Made from a lightweight yet strong magnesium alloy and featuring a contoured suede shoulder pad, CION is easy to setup and comfortable to operate. Using AJA’s Pak Dock on set, CION operators can also achieve fast transfer speeds via Thunderbolt™ or USB3 for immediate access to files for back up and editing. Third party lens mounts are available which allow the use of Canon EF/FD, Nikon G/F, ARRI Bayonet, Panavision and B4 Lens systems.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing for CION is US MSRP $8,995. AJA Pak SSD media is available at a US MSRP of $695 (256GB) and $1295 (512GB). AJA Pak Dock is available at a US MSRP of $395 along with a host of other AJA camera accessories. To place orders, please visit http://www.aja.com/en/where-to-buy#wtb-cion for a list of AJA CION resellers. For additional CION information and a full list of features, visit www.aja.com

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional, broadcast and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

All trademarks referenced herein belong to their respective companies.