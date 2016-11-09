AJA Releases Ki Pro Ultra v2.0 Firmware with Support for Avid DNxHD

Data Integrity of Recording with Ki Pro Ultra, Ki Pro Rack and Ki Pro Quad Ensured via Ki Protect Feature

Grass Valley (November 8, 2016) — AJA Video Systems today released v2.0 firmware for Ki Pro Ultra, adding Avid DNxHD support to the portable file-based 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD video recorder and playback device. Available now as a free software download, Ki Pro Ultra v2.0 enables users to record and playback Avid DNxHD .mov files, expanding production workflows.

Ki Pro Ultra v2.0 software now supports:

Avid DNxHD codecs

-- DNxHD HQX (220x)

-- DNxHD SQ (145)

-- DNxHD LB (36)

Video frame rates

-- 1080p 23.98, 24, 25, 29.97

-- 1080i 25, 29.97

-- 1080PsF 23.98, 24, 25, 29.97

-- 720p 50, 59.94

“This latest free firmware release ensures compatibility between files recorded by Ki Pro Ultra, Ki Pro Rack and Ki Pro Mini products for Avid workflows, offering customers expanded flexibility and support across video and audio production workflows,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

Additionally, Ki Pro Ultra, Ki Pro Rack and Ki Pro Quad all also now include Ki Protect, a feature that helps ensure data integrity if a media drive is accidentally removed, or loses power during recording. The Ki Protect feature automatically pre-allocates recording space on the media drive for video, audio and timecode when the record button is pressed. While recording, the file header is continuously updated every time new data is written, minimizing any potential data loss if operations are interrupted. Frames already recorded will be preserved and are recoverable, providing greater piece of mind on set and in the studio.

About Ki Pro Ultra

Ki Pro Ultra is AJA’s next generation file-based 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD video recorder and player with a built-in LCD monitor. The portable device is capable of capturing edit-ready Apple ProRes files in a range of video formats and frame rates up to 4K 60p, as well as new Avid DNxHD file support. Ki Pro Ultra offers flexible input and output connectivity including 3G-SDI, HDMI and even Fiber for powerful and efficient large-raster and high frame rate workflows. Designed to be both portable with a built-in handle, or rack mountable with half-rack wide 2RU dimensions, Ki Pro Ultra suits a wide range of production and post environments.

Pricing and Availability

Ki Pro Ultra v2.0 firmware is available now as a free download from https://www.aja.com/products/ki-pro-ultra#support . Ki Pro Ultra is available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network at a US MSRP of $3995. For more information about Ki Pro Ultra, visit: https://www.aja.com/en/products/ki-pro-ultra .

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

# # #

All trademarks referenced herein belong to their respective companies.