AJA Launches “Summer of Savings” Promotion for CION and Select Ki Pro Products

Amazing New Pricing for the CION Production Camera, Ki Pro Quad, Ki Pro Mini and Ki Pro Recorders

Grass Valley, CA (May 26, 2015) -- AJA Video Systems today launched the “Summer of Savings” promotion, reducing pricing for the CION production camera, Ki Pro Quad, Ki Pro Mini and Ki Pro recorders. The price for CION is now $4995 US MSRP, which reflects a $4000 price reduction. Ki Pro Quad is now $2995 US MSRP, Ki Pro Mini is $1495 US MSRP, Ki Pro is $2495 US MSRP, and Ki Pro ND is $2295 US MSRP. AJA customers who purchased the CION production camera before May 26, 2015 will receive two AJA Pak 512 SSDs for free, directly from AJA (valued at $2495 MSRP).

“CION already offers so much in terms of cinematic image quality, functionality, workflow flexibility, and with this new lower price we’re completely removing the barrier to entry for so many in the indie and commercial filmmaking market,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “Our Ki Pro products were the first to deliver hardware ProRes recording in a portable device, and this price promotion is designed to get this proven performance into even more customer’s hands.”

AJA's "Summer of Savings" begins today through the end of summer 2015. Current CION owners can submit their request for the free Pak media drives to cionpromo@aja.com . For more information about AJA products please visit www.aja.com

About CION

Ergonomic and lightweight in design with unparalleled connectivity, the CION production camera is capable of shooting at 4K/UltraHD and 2K/HD resolutions. In-camera recording directly to the Apple ProRes family of codecs, including 12-bit ProRes 444, enables incredible image quality capture to cost-effective AJA Pak SSD media at up to 4K/60p, and offers compatibility with a wide range of post production applications. CION can also output AJA Raw at up to 4K 120 fps via 4x 3G-SDI or up to 4K 30 fps via Thunderbolt™.

Ki Pro Quad

Via the efficiencies of Apple ProRes 444 encoding from baseband or RAW data into a compact, solid-state recorder, Ki Pro Quad seamlessly enables 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD workflows. Ki Pro Quad can bring camera signals in and simultaneously create edit-friendly 4K ProRes files, output to 4K and HD monitors and pass Canon RAW data directly to a Thunderbolt-enabled computer/storage system.

Ki Pro

Portable and tapeless, the Ki Pro records files directly from a camera in full raster edit-ready Apple ProRes 422 – eliminating the process of re-rendering to an editing codec. It fits seamlessly into an edit bay or between a camera and tri-pod, records hours of media to a removable storage module with built-in FireWire 800 and facilitates on-set monitoring through multi-display access.

Ki Pro Mini

A smaller, lighter version of Ki Pro, the Ki Pro Mini captures native Apple ProRes 422 QuickTime files directly from the camera onto CF cards, which are formatted as HFS+ volumes that are instantly connected to a Mac via off-the-shelf card readers. With two CF card slots, Ki Pro Mini users can switch from one card to the next at the push of a button for non-stop, run-and-gun recording. Bridging production and post, Ki Pro Mini eliminates log and capture, and supports SDI & HDMI cameras. Its small form factor makes it easy to mount on a variety of digital cameras and accessories.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional, broadcast and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com .

