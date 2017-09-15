AJA Introduces New FiDO 12G SDI/Optical Fiber Mini-Converters at IBC 2017

Unveils 12G Fiber Transceiver and Single/Dual-Channel Transmitters/Receivers; Announces Price Reductions for Hi5-4K-Plus and 3GM Mini-Converters



Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 (September 15, 2017) -- At IBC 2017, AJA Video Systems unveiled a new line of FiDO 12G to Fiber/Fiber to 12G Mini-Converters. New price reductions have also been announced for the Hi5-4K-Plus (3G-SDI to HDMI 2.0) and 3GM (3G/1.5G Mux/DeMux) Mini-Converters, bringing the costs down from $695 to $595, and $795 to $495 respectively.



AJA’s new FiDO converters support the transport of 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD/SD video and audio over long distances (up to 10km) over one optical cable. The new 12G-SDI models are:



-- FiDO-TR-12G transceiver

-- FiDO-T-12G single-channel transmitter

-- FiDO-R-12G single-channel receiver

-- FiDO-2T-12G dual-channel transmitter

-- FiDO-2R-12G dual-channel receiver



An extension of AJA’s FiDO (Fiber Digital Optical) family of SDI/Optical Fiber converters, the new transceiver, transmitters and receivers meet relevant SMPTE specifications, and are built with a compact enclosure to fit seamlessly into racks, OB trucks or studios.



“With the latest HDR and 4K/UltraHD workflows, we wanted to deliver new 12G-SDI converters that offer the advanced speed and flexibility of 12G in the robust, rugged form factor our Minis are known for,” shared Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “Our 12G FiDO models provide reliable solutions for broadcast, production, post and ProAV professionals.”



Pricing and Availability

FiDO-TR-12G, FiDO-2T-12G and FiDO-2R-12G will be available Autumn 2017 through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for a US MSRP of $1,325 each, and FiDO-T-12G and FiDO-R-12G will be available for a US MSRP of $785 each in Autumn 2017. All are available for pre-order today.



About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com .



All trademarks referenced herein belong to their respective companies.