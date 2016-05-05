AJA Honored with Multiple Awards at NAB 2016

Grass Valley, CA (May 5, 2016) -- AJA Video Systems was honored with multiple Awards at this year’s National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Convention in Las Vegas, NV. AJA’s newly introduced KONA IP, a desktop multichannel I/O card for IP-based workflows, was honored with both a Post Magazine “Post Pick” and ProductionHub’s ProHub Award of Excellence. AJA’s HDBaseT compact block camera, RovoCam, won BroadcastBeat’s Content Creation Product of the Year Award. Videomaker Magazine awarded its “Best of NAB” Award to U-TAP HDMI, AJA’s new USB 3.0 powered capture devices, and StudioDaily awarded AJA’s Ki Pro Ultra file-based recorder/player with a Studio Daily Prime Award. Additionally, AJA President Nick Rashby was recognized as a Top Executive in Studio Daily’s Top 50 list of standout industry players.

“We introduced a diverse range of 23 new products and updates at this year’s NAB. It was really exciting to come away from the show with so many awards across multiple AJA product lines,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “We strive to engineer the best products to meet the needs of workflows today and into the future— and truly value and honor the outpouring of media support and recognition those products have garnered.”

KONA IP is AJA’s first desktop video and audio I/O product for professional IP-based workflows. It is the next generation of AJA’s industry-leading KONA line of PCIe capture cards with multi-channel 3G-SDI HD with SMTPE 2022-6 support over 10GigE for editing, playout and capture.

RovoCam is AJA’s compact block camera for industrial, corporate, security, ProAV and broadcast applications. The UltraHD/HD capable RovoCam includes an integrated HDBaseT interface supporting uncompressed video, power, stereo audio and RS-232 control over a single CAT 5e/6 cable at lengths of up to 100 meters.

U-TAP HDMI and U-TAP SDI offer high quality HD/SD capture through a bus powered USB 3.0 port. The U-TAP products offer a simple, cost-effective and portable solution for plug-and-play capture that is compatible with OS X, Windows and Linux, and a range of software applications.

Ki Pro Ultra is AJA’s file-based 4K/UltraHD and 2K/HD video recorder and player with a built-in HD LCD monitor. It is capable of capturing edit-ready 4K (4096 x 2160), UltraHD (3840 x 2160), 2K (2048 x 1080) and HD (1920 x 1080) Apple ProRes files. Ki Pro Ultra also supports a range of video formats and frame rates up to 4K 60p, and offers flexible input and output connectivity -- including 3G-SDI, Fiber and HDMI -- for powerful and efficient large-raster and high-frame rate workflows.

