AJA Expands IP-Based Workflow Technologies at IBC 2016

AnnouncesIPR-1G-HDMI and IPR-1G-SDI Mini-Converters; Introduces SMPTE-2022-7 Support for KONA IP with v12.5 Desktop Software

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 (September 9, 2016) — AJA Video Systems has announced two new Mini-Converters supporting IP-based video and audio workflows at IBC 2016. The company simultanoulsy announced free v12.5 Desktop Software with new features for KONA IP that improve redundancy and reliability in Broadcast IP pipelines, including SMPTE 2022-7 support for protection switching. IP-based workflows and interop demos with Arista and LAWO will be showcased during the IBC Conference at the RAI in Amsterdam from September 9-16 at the AJA stand 7.F11; AJA solutions will also be demonstrated at the AIMS (Alliance for IP Media Solutions) and IABM Interoperability Zone (8.D10).

IPR-1G-HDMI and IPR-1G-SDI Mini-Converters

IPR-1G-HDMI decodes VSF TR-01 and other JPEG 2000 streams, and formats the data for output on a full-size HDMI 1.4 interface. IPR-1G-SDI decodes VSF TR-01 and other JPEG 2000 streams, and formats the data for 3G-SDI BNC output. The rugged, fanless converters support a range of HD and SD formats, and are designed for several point-of-use applications – including source monitoring, digital signage and video walls. Key features include: embedded and RCA analog audio outputs, a full 10-bit pixel processing pipeline, LAN control and status, and a USB 2.0 Mini-B Connector for simple network setup with AJA eMini-Setup Software.

New KONA IP features in v12.5 Desktop Software

AJA v12.5 software adds SMPTE 2022-7 to KONA IP, which offers a seamless protection switching experience. It allows users to send the the same uncompressed data stream from the top and bottom SFP+ cages onto two separate networks for easy routing of video over IP networks. New v12.5 software support for KONA IP also includes HDR 10 metadata support in AJA Control Panel. Support for SMPTE 2022-2 workflows with JPEG 2000 is planned for future updates.

“We’re continually exploring how we can alleviate the challenges professionals face in the transition to IP by creating future-proof solutions that will carry facilities through this new era of IP and beyond. Our new Mini-Converters and v12.5 software features for KONA IP deliver the latest IP video workflow features our customers have been asking for,” shared AJA President Nick Rashby.

Pricing and Availability

The IPR-1G-HDMI Mini-Converter will be available soon through AJA’s worldwide network of resellers at a US MSRP of $795, with the IPR-1G-SDI Mini-Converter also available soon at a US MSRP of $795. For more details and technical specifications, visit: https://www.aja.com/products/mini-converters/ipr-1g-sdi and https://www.aja.com/products/mini-converters/ipr-1g-hdmi. AJA v12.5 Desktop Software for KONA, Io and T-TAP will be available soon as a free download via https://www.aja.com/en/products/aja-control-room#support.

About KONA IP

KONA IP is the next generation of AJA’s KONA line of PCIe capture cards and is already supported by several industry-leading content creation software and solutions companies including Avid, Adobe and Grass Valley. It works seamlessly with AJA Desktop software, including AJA Control Room, Control Panel, and SDK tools. A founding member of the AIMS Alliance and participating member of the Aspen Community and Sony’s IP Live Alliance, AJA designed KONA IP to be a flexible platform that offers support for SMPTE 2022-6 IP-encapsulated uncompressed 3G-SDI video, audio and VANC data.

