AJA Debuts New Mini-Converters at IBC 2015

HB-T-SDI, HB-R-SDI, ROI-HDMI, HD10MD4 Mini-Converters and Updated HA5-4K Firmware Introduced

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 (September 11, 2015) -- AJA Video Systems today debuted several new Mini-Converters at IBC 2015, including the HB-T-SDI, HB-R-SDI, ROI-HDMI and HD10MD4. AJA is also introducing powerful new firmware for the HA5-4K Mini-Converter.

HB-T-SDI and HB-R-SDI extend 3G-SDI signals for monitoring, digital signage and device control over Ethernet cable. ROI-HDMI allows conversion and region-of-interest scaling of computer HDMI outputs to baseband SDI video; and HD10MD4 downconverts HD-SDI video to standard definition SDI and analog component/composite video. New firmware for the HA5-4K includes HDMI 2.0 support. The HA5-4K, Hi5-4K and 4K2HD Mini-Converters also all gain two-sample interleaved and quadrant modes support, and all Mini-Converters with USB support gain faster up and download speeds with the updated AJA Mini-Config software.

“Our new HDBaseT and ROI products have proven to be extremely popular and the latest releases provide our customers even more options for extending SDI signals and incorporating computer files into video productions, respectively,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “It’s always fun to introduce new Mini-Converters to the IBC audience, a community that heavily relies on multiple AJA Minis to drive their daily workflows.”

The HB-T-SDI and HB-R-SDI offer an easy solution for extending 3G-SDI signals over Ethernet cable, utilizing the industry standard HDBaseT protocol. Bi-directional IR and RS-232 for device control is also supported, making these Mini-Converters ideal in a variety of scenarios including: fixed installation AV, digital signage, live events, post production, network, studio environments and on set. These new SDI-based converters can be “mixed and matched” with AJA’s already introduced HDMI-based HDBaseT Mini-Converters, allowing customized video I/O on either end of the Ethernet connection.

The ROI-HDMI Mini-Converter offers realtime region-of-interest scaling and SDI video output from HDMI computer outputs. With extensive audio functionality, incredible image scaling as well as aspect and frame rate conversion, ROI-HDMI fulfills the growing need to properly incorporate computer signals into the video world without sacrificing budget or space. The free Mini-Config Mac or PC application lets you interactively select a region-of-interest on-screen from the incoming HDMI signal and control how that region is scaled to the output resolution using AJA's high quality scaling algorithms for the cleanest picture quality possible. ROI-HDMI joins the growing family of AJA ROI converters, which also offer DVI and DisplayPort connections.

The HD10MD4 is a miniature digital downconverter for converting HD-SDI video to standard definition SDI and analog component/composite video. The HD10MD4 uses a full 10-bit data path and multi-point interpolation to produce broadcast quality downconverted video. In addition, the HD10MD4 converts either 1080p24 or 1080p24sf to 59.94 Hz output video using the standard 3:2 pulldown technique. The output can be formatted for either 4:3 or 16:9 standard definition monitors. Four-channel input embedded HD-SDI audio is passed to the SDI output. A mini-USB jack allows configuration and control from the free Mini-Config application for Mac or PC.

Pricing and Availability

These new Mini-Converters from AJA will be available in October; updated firmware for HA5-4K will be available in October 2015 as a free download from https://www.aja.com/en/support . Pricing for the new Mini-Converters has been set as follows: HB-T-SDI at $595 US MSRP, HB-R-SDI at $595 US MSRP, ROI-HDMI at $995 US MSRP and HD10MD4 at $995 US MSRP.

