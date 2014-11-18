AJA Corvid 88 Drives Video I/O in New Quantel Pablo Rio 8K

Four AJA Corvid 88 Cards provide realtime 8K 60p I/O

InterBEE Conference, Makuhari Messe, Tokyo, JAPAN -- AJA Video Systems today announced that Quantel is adopting AJA Corvid 88 as the video I/O platform for the new Quantel Pablo Rio 8K color correction and finishing system. Corvid 88 is the latest in AJA's family of products designed for integration into solutions offered by third-party Developer Partners. The new Pablo Rio system makes 8K 60p post-production practical as 8K moves out from the laboratory into real-world production*.

AJA Video Systems’ Corvid 88 is designed for development partner applications that require multiple simultaneous input and output streams. Each of Corvid 88’s eight 3G-SDI connections can be set programmatically as either an input or output and each can support a different video format, provided all formats use the same clock timing. This allows for maximum flexibility in applications where high-density I/O is required, such as playout servers, ingest servers, channel-in-a-box systems and more. Connections can also be linked together to support Dual Link or 4K/UltraHD formats and higher. Corvid 88 can power a single or multiple slot solution, available in either low-profile or full-height PCI form factors.

“When we set out to make Pablo Rio the first practical solution for 8K 60p post, we were faced with major technical hurdles. We’ve successfully integrated AJA technologies to solve video I/O challenges in the past, and they deliver the performance and reliability that our customers demand,” said Steve Owen, Marketing Director, Quantel. “The Corvid 88 packs eight 3G-SDI interfaces onto a single PCIE card enabling us to build the world’s first practical 8K color and finishing system.”

“Quantel is one of the earliest adopters of our Corvid 88 solution, and also one of the first manufacturers to support broadcasters with a finishing solution for 8K workflows,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “Corvid 88 is truly a performance powerhouse with the ability to independently ingest or playout various raster sizes suitable for a wide array of applications from 8K post to hundreds of channels of playout.”

Pricing and Availability

Corvid 88 is available to AJA Developer Partners, as well as a standalone solution through AJA's worldwide network of resellers at a US MSRP of $2,795. For more information about AJA products please visit www.aja.com.

* The system was developed by Quantel in collaboration with Japan’s national broadcaster, NHK.

