AJA Announces RovoControl Software for Controlling RovoCam Compact Block Cameras

Las Vegas, NV, NAB Conference, Stand SL2505 (April 18, 2016)—AJA Video Systems today announced RovoControl, a free application for controlling one or multiple RovoCams. RovoControl offers efficient tools to control the complete features of AJA’s newly shipping RovoCam compact block camera for industrial, corporate, security, ProAV and broadcast. The UltraHD/HD capable RovoCam includes an integrated HDBaseT interface supporting uncompressed video, power, stereo audio and RS-232 control over a single CAT 5e/6 cable at lengths of up to 100 meters. RovoControl offers easy control of RovoCam’s key camera features with unique virtual PTZ control for HD workflows.

RovoControl v1.0 Software Features:

Zoom, focus and iris control.

Electronic PTZ to move a 1080p box around an UltraHD frame for Region of Interest (ROI) Pan, Tilt, and Zoom extraction for HD workflows.

Change resolution dynamically between UltraHD and HD options.

Windows, Mac OS X and Linux cross-platform support.

Future RovoControl updates will continue to add additional features.

“RovoCam opens up many new possibilities for high quality video capture where space and infrastructure limitations pose a challenge,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “With RovoControl software we’re offering easy control for RovoCam with unique features suitable for a range of applications from live events to broadcast, security and more.”

About RovoCam

RovoCam is built around Sony’s 4K FCB-ER8300 Functional Camera Block featuring back illuminated CMOS sensor technology and Sony image processing for excellent performance. Reliable, practical and compactly encased in rugged and durable aluminum, RovoCam’s small and light form factor allows simple mounting in a wide range of scenarios. RovoRx-HDMI, the companion receiver unit, offers the simplest integration for RovoCam with an HDMI output, and all video/audio signals, power and control over HDBaseT. RovoCam is also compatible with select third-party receivers.

RovoCam Features:

HDBaseT interface supporting uncompressed video, stereo audio, control and power over a single CAT 5e/6 cable

4K UltraHD and HD resolutions

1/2.3 type 8.9 megapixel back illuminated CMOS sensor

Integrated zoom lens, 12x optical (20x with Super Resolution Zoom)

Integrated image processor with extensive automatic and/or manual control

Additional on-camera power and RS-232 connections for maximum flexibility

Supports Sony VISCA camera control

Stereo mic input supporting PiP power

Machined aluminum case with standard mounting options on each side

Compatible with Sony’s SNCUNIHB/1 outdoor housing

Pricing and Availability

RovoControl software will be available as a free download for all RovoCam customers. RovoCam is available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for a US MSRP of $2495.00. RovoCam’s companion receiver unit, the RovoRX-HDMI, is available for a US MSRP of $495.00. For more information about RovoCam and to learn more about RovoControl, visit: https://www.aja.com/en/products/rovocam.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

