AJA Announces $1000 Price Drop for Ki Pro Ultra 4K/UltraHD File-Based Recorder and Player Bringing Cost Down to $2995



Grass Valley (April 10, 2017) -- AJA Video Systems today announced a $1000 price drop for Ki Pro Ultra, the company’s file-based 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD recorder and player, bringing the US MSRP down to $2995. AJA also announced $100 price reductions for the KiStor Dock and Pak Dock respectively, bringing the cost of the Thunderbolt™ and USB docks for Pak and KiStor media down to $295 US MSRP each.





About Ki Pro Ultra

Ki Pro Ultra is AJA’s next generation file-based 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD video recorder and player with a built-in LCD monitor. The portable device is capable of capturing edit-ready Apple ProRes files in a range of video formats and frame rates up to 4K 60p, as well as new Avid DNxHD file support. Ki Pro Ultra offers flexible input and output connectivity including 3G-SDI, HDMI and even Fiber for powerful and efficient large-raster and high frame rate workflows. Designed to be both portable with a built-in handle, or rack mountable with half-rack wide 2RU dimensions, Ki Pro Ultra suits a wide range of production and post environments.

AJA Pak Dock is an external Thunderbolt and USB dock for CPUs for reading from and writing to AJA Pak Media used in the Ki Pro Quad and Ki Pro Ultra. AJA KiStor Dock is an external Thunderbolt and USB dock for AJA KiStor media used in the Ki Pro Rack and the original Ki Pro unit.

Pricing and Availability

New pricing is effective immediately; Ki Pro Ultra is available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network now at a US MSRP of $2995; the Pak Dock and KiStor Dock are each now available for $295 US MSRP. For more information about Ki Pro Ultra, visit:https://www.aja.com/en/products/ki-pro-ultra.

